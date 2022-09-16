Chevrolet Onix Plus had the biggest drop in insurance value

The Chevrolet Onix Plus sedan was the model with the biggest drop in insurance prices in August (Photo: Disclosure)

According to a survey by Minuto Seguros, Chevrolet Onix Plus showed the biggest drop in insurance value in all capitals for the male public; check the details.

Chevrolet Onix Plus has insurance price reduction for men

Minuto Seguros, one of the main brokers in the country, carried out a study on the insurance value of the best-selling cars in Brazil in August, according to the list released by Fenabrave, the National Federation of Motor Vehicles Distribution.

In general, the data reveal that the period was marked by a general increase in the values ​​for the female profile (+28.4%), while the male profile recorded a small drop (-8.2%).

SEE TOO

The New Onix Sedan Plus, vehicle that remains in the fourth position among the most sold, showed the biggest drop in value in all capitals in the male profile, reaching R$ 3,076.52 (-53.1%) in São Paulo.

According to the survey, the vehicle registers a general increase for the female profile, being the expressive in Rio de Janeiro, where the value reaches R$ 7,760.36 (+79.3%).

The average variation percentage for this car is -28.6% in the male profile and +34.9% in the female profile. The average value is BRL 4,459.41 (male) and BRL 4,235.18 (female).

Hyundai Creta Action presents greater increase in value for both audiences

Creta Action, a vehicle that drops one position and is in tenth place in the list of best sellers, presents the biggest increase in values ​​for both profiles.

In the male profile, car insurance only registered a decline in two of the 11 capitals, namely Recife (-22.1%) and Brasília (-6.5%), while the female profile showed growth in all the cities analyzed.

The biggest change in the male profile was in Porto Alegre, where it reached the amount of R$ 6,069.43 (+81.6%). In the female profile, the model had the most significant increase in Florianópolis, reaching R$ 4,585.73 (+118.2%).

As for the averages, the price for the male audience is BRL 5,429.88 (+28.3%), while for the female audience it is BRL 4,565.36 (+53.8%).

Volkswagen Gol also presents increases

The Novo Gol continues to rank first among the best-selling cars in August, despite showing a general increase. The most significant in both profiles was registered in Belo Horizonte.

In the male profile, the model reaches the value of R$ 4,942.87 (+79.9%) in the capital of Minas Gerais, while for women this value reaches R$ 3,298.41 (+51.3%).

The average value for the male profile is BRL 4,484.26 (+26%). In the case of women, the average is R$ 3,611.93 (+34.3%).

Brasilia has the lowest price for auto insurance in August

The survey also points out that the location with the lowest prices among the 10 models analyzed is Brasília, where the average is R$ 3,633.83 for the male profile and R$ 2,794.49 for the female profile.

Rio de Janeiro has the highest average insurance values: R$7,415.39 (men) and R$5,207.17 (women).

Click here and press the button “ Follow” for you to be the first to receive the latest information on this subject on your mobile!

What did you think? follow @sitegaragem360 on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here