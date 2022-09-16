Chico Cesar releases ‘Bolsominions’ and becomes the most forceful voice of opposition in Brazilian music

A notch higher in the boil that it has fried its lyrics more and more since the record state of poetryin 2018, Chico Cesar releases the most direct song among all that has been seen singing in repudiation of President Jair Bolsonaro and his most extreme followers. Bolsominions, the song opens like this: “Bolsominions are demons / Who came out of hell / Straight into the cult / To play hidden friend / With satan in a condominium.” It’s not a long song, but it’s intense, and it melts the essence of its central characters, the bolsominions, in every verse. “Bolsominions are shame / Who grazed absentmindedly / Immodest stupidity / The horror of the party / And the learned laugh.” Until the chorus arrives: “The stock market without values ​​/ The broken bodies without a soul / The cockroach blood and the rage / Of all humanity that does not want to be saved.”

But technically, what would a “bolsominion”? Although there is still no cataloging with the largest dictionaries in the country, the term is found on Wikipedia. It says there that it is a “pejorative name, used by opponents of the current president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, to refer to a segment of supporters.” But he says more: “The bolsominions are described as intransigent, reactionary, far-right people who are adept at military intervention to solve problems related to public health, education, security. They are people with fear and powerlessness in the face of the socioeconomic game and are supporters of anti-intellectualism”, informs the free internet encyclopedia.

The song is the third single released from the album. Love dress, which will be released on September 23, and was first shown in August 2020, causing resistance and outcry. Some evangelicals aligned with the president didn’t like being called “demons out of hell.” An evangelical bolsonarista councilor from João Pessoa, in Paraíba, land of Chico, also abhorred Chico’s “satanic verses”, and decreed her fatwa. Eliza Virgínia (Progressistas) cast a vote of repudiation of the singer in the City Council.

Chico Cesar has become the most forceful artistic voice in the anti-Bolsonaro political resistance in recent years. Strangely, not even the rappers, who have positioned themselves more ferociously in this field, have the same degree of fearlessness in nominal attacks on the figure of the principal. Opposition rock doesn’t exist, and rap speaks of “the system,” but it rarely personifies or names a politician. Wings of classical MPB, which were once important in denouncing extremist governments, also kept silent or distilled their anguish with poetry. “A samba / How about a samba? / Pull a samba, how about it? / To chase away the bad weather / To fix the damage / How about a drink? / A relief, a daydream”, sings Chico Buarque, who was one of the biggest oppositions to the military in the 70s, in his recent single Um Samba. Gilberto Gil reached a kind of “thinking superior to the clash” and Caetano, as he showed in the album Meu Coco, has not gone to the front. Or not for this front.

Now, almost alone among the most visible artists, Chico doubles down. See what he had already said in reggae stonefrom the album Love is a Revolutionary Act, 2019: “Damned dogs of fascism / They drool and bar their teeth / The serpent comes out of the egg / Rotten fruit of cynicism…” human to grind / And love ain’t for us / But we’ve got the stone to throw / The fireball is in the air / Fire on the fascists / Fire, Jah!” “Fire on the fascists” has become a phrase repeated in many places.

A year before Bolsonaro came to power, but with the country trying to prepare for it, in 2018, Chico sang Kings of Agribusinessfrom disk state of poetry2018: “O agrobis owners / O kings of agribusiness / O producers of food with poison / You who increase your possession every year / And who pollute every inch of land / And who each own a large estate / And who mistreat and destroy the environment / From each of your minds I looked into the depths / And I saw how much each one, deep down, lies.”