Children of Juma and Irma are born at the worst possible time in Pantanal

The timer kicked in to put the Leoncio family side at a disadvantage in the final stretch of wetlandmainly because the sons in Sister (Camila Morgado) and Juma (Alanis Guillen) will be born exactly in the most troubled period possible, in the midst of the war fomented by Tenório (Murilo Benício). Luckily, both find their ways to protect children.

Juma, for example, will be able to better control the transformation into a jaguar from a certain stage of the novel, especially after killing Solano (Rafa Sieg) and dragging the henchman’s body through the woods, a crucial stage for the Marruá heiress to become fully independent, without the need to listen to Jove’s (Jesuíta Barbosa) complaints or any other insistence from the boy’s family.

Juma goes against Jove’s expectations and decides to give birth to her son in the tapera. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Irma will also break new ground with her paranormal abilities inherited from pregnancy, which is why she will be able to see trouble ahead with decisive anticipation. This will be one of the main positive factors on the side of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira), after all he begins to lose the ability to reason logically as his health problem worsens.

The period is chaotic, but the individual potency of each of the new mothers of Pantanal will be enough to ensure that nothing bad happens to the newborns. In addition, they will have the help of José Lucas (Irandhir Santos) and Jove for the most difficult times, justifying the unions and presenting to the public the resolution of the main couples of the serial. In the end, everything will work out.