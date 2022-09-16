China’s president hardens his tone on the war in Ukraine

posted on 09/16/2022 06:00



On the day the world reacted with indignation to the discovery of yet another mass grave in Ukraine, Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed “concern” about the war, during a meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Samarkand (Uzbekistan) . The Kremlin chief tried to soften Beijing’s stance and thanked the ally for the “balanced position” regarding the war in the former Soviet republic. “We highly value the balanced position of our Chinese friends when it comes to the crisis in Ukraine. We understand their questions and concerns about it. At today’s meeting, we will explain our position,” Putin said.

It was not clear what Beijing’s main annoyances would be in relation to the invasion of Ukraine, on the eve of completing seven months. The British newspaper The Guardian listed as the main concerns of the Chinese the economic crisis triggered by the conflict and the threat of Moscow launching an all-out energy war against Europe.

The first meeting between Xi and Putin took place on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, which began yesterday and will last for two days. The event will also be attended by the leaders of India, Pakistan, Turkey, Iran and other nations. Putin also stated that “attempts to create a unipolar world have recently taken an absolutely horrible form and are completely unacceptable”. It was an indirect criticism of the United States.

Chinese state news agency Xinhua omitted any mention of Xi in Ukraine. The Chinese leader assured that the two countries have maintained “close coordination on the international stage to maintain the basic norms of international relations”. “In the face of changing world, times and history, China will work with Russia to fulfill its responsibilities as great nations and play a leading role in injecting stability into a world of change and disorder,” Xi added. China has developed economic and strategic ties with Russia, and Xi has shown endorsement of the Eurasian giant’s “sovereignty and security”.

Neutrality

Vicente Ferraro, political scientist and researcher at the Laboratory of Asian Studies at the University of São Paulo (USP), reminded the Correio that China was neither against nor directly in favor of the invasion of Ukraine. “Beijing seeks to maintain neutrality and, at the same time, has made controversial statements. On some occasions, they have argued that they understand the motivations for Russia to have started a ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine,” he said.

According to Ferraro, China is concerned about the conflict because Russia is one of its main geopolitical allies. “An eventual escalation of the war could harm the conception of a multipolar order that the Russians and Chinese aim to build. Since the 2000s, Beijing and Moscow have come together for a project of political antagonism towards the United States. If the war takes on even greater proportions, the idea of ​​multipolarity defended by the two nations could suffer some setbacks”, he warned.

By phone, Peter Zalmayev — director of the NGO Eurasia Democracy Initiative (in Kiev) — admitted to the Courier that Xi criticized Putin about Ukraine, “but in a very oriental way.” “It was not a direct condemnation, but something that was left between the lines. Putin expected a strong endorsement from Beijing, as the Russians have faced a very difficult situation in my country,” he said. “Moscow’s forces suffered a major defeat in the Kharkiv region in the east. Russia’s president has been forced to claim that China takes a reluctant stance on the conflict. Putin has been kind of put up against the wall.”

For Zalmayev, Xi’s change in position on the invasion of Ukraine, which is approaching its seventh month, leaves Putin in a difficult position. “China is Russia’s strongest ally, one of the main pillars of support for the Kremlin. If Beijing withdraws support, Putin could collapse very soon. After that, Xi could demand that the Ukraine misadventure ends soon,” he said. . He does not rule out that China’s new position could isolate Russia. “On the first day of the Winter Olympics, Xi and Putin signed a friendship treaty. China does not usually break with allies quickly, so the process, if it takes place, will be slow.”