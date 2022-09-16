Claro customers complain of failure in the company’s services this Friday morning – News

Claro customers face problems with the operator’s signal this Friday morning (16). Through social networks, several users report the complete lack of connection to the internet and to the telephony services offered by the company.
On Twitter, several Internet users publish complaints and reports about the lack of signal and the difficulty of working without access to the communications network.
The Downdetector platform, which detects user complaints, reports that complaints started around 6am.
So far, the failure in the system that serves the metropolitan region of São Paulo has not been resolved by the company.
wanted by R7, Claro did not manifest itself until the publication of this report. The space remains open for positioning, which will be included as soon as the company responds.