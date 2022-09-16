Claro customers complain of failure in the company’s services this Friday morning – News

Claro customers face problems with the operator’s signal this Friday morning (16). Through social networks, several users report the complete lack of connection to the internet and to the telephony services offered by the company.

On Twitter, several Internet users publish complaints and reports about the lack of signal and the difficulty of working without access to the communications network.









That’s right Twitter: “What’s happening with the @ClaroBrasil

? North zone of Sampa, out of nowhere, mobile network – both data and telephony, unavailable. And the worst, if it weren’t for the Wi-Fi at home (amazingly: it’s from @ClaroBrasil , I could not complain! Sure, how do I call you with no signal? — Marcio S Jesus (@primodobatman) September 16, 2022





I was desperate thinking that my cell phone had given up, when I get to work I discover that everyone has no signal from the @ClaroBrasil! I rebooted and took out the chip 500x. Thank you, Of course.嵐 — 혀헮헯헿헶헻헮 (@sabrinacre) September 16, 2022





It is almost impossible to get a signal from Claro in São Paulo. How horrible! — Geovanne Solamini (@osolamini) September 16, 2022





of course return my signal I still need to go to the market and dps how am I going to call uber to go to work WITHOUT SIGNAL — bianca (@biancasntoz) September 16, 2022







The Downdetector platform, which detects user complaints, reports that complaints started around 6am.

So far, the failure in the system that serves the metropolitan region of São Paulo has not been resolved by the company.

wanted by R7, Claro did not manifest itself until the publication of this report. The space remains open for positioning, which will be included as soon as the company responds.