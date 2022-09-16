Claro users complain about operator signal failure in São Paulo | Technology

Yadunandan Singh 2 mins ago Business Comments Off on Claro users complain about operator signal failure in São Paulo | Technology 0 Views

Users complained on social media instability and lack of signal in operator services Of course, early this Friday morning (16). The problem affected calls and internet access. The company said the failure occurred in the state of São Paulo and informed, around 10:20 am, that the services have been restored.

The website DownDetector, which gathers complaints, recorded a peak of problems at 8:30 am, with more than 2,600 complaints. The cities with the most reports of lack of service were the capital, Campinas, Osasco, São Bernardo do Campo, Santo André, Guarulhos, Jundiaí and Ribeirão Preto. From 10 am, the number of notifications started to drop.

The operator said in a note that “customers in some regions of São Paulo may have faced difficulties in accessing mobile services”. It also reported that “technical teams worked promptly and services were restored.”

Complaints were also registered in other cities such as Curitiba, Recife and Porto Alegre. About these cases, the company said that “they may be specific problems faced by these users”.

Complaints about Claro at Downdetector this Friday — Photo: Reproduction/ Downdetector

On Twitter, some people said that cell phones carry the warning that there is a signal for emergency calls only.

Through the official channel on social networks, the company said that it has checked the system and has “a team dealing with the failure in the location to regularize coverage as soon as possible”.

Claro users report instability problems this Friday — Photo: Reproduction / Twitter

  • Has the age of the metaverse arrived? See what the ‘virtual universe’ looks like
  • Waze users report app crash this week

Users have also reported mobile internet signal flickering and other connection issues.

Users on Twitter — Photo: Twitter/ Reproduction

Users complain about problems with the operator Claro — Photo: Twitter/Reproduction

G1 Explains: The 5G Revolution

G1 Explains: The 5G Revolution

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

This digital bank is promising income EVERY DAY!

The arrival of the German digital bank N26 is moving the economic scenario, and may …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved