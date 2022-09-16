Claro users complain about operator signal failure in São Paulo | Technology

Users complained on social media instability and lack of signal in operator services Of course, early this Friday morning (16). The problem affected calls and internet access. The company said the failure occurred in the state of São Paulo and informed, around 10:20 am, that the services have been restored.

The website DownDetector, which gathers complaints, recorded a peak of problems at 8:30 am, with more than 2,600 complaints. The cities with the most reports of lack of service were the capital, Campinas, Osasco, São Bernardo do Campo, Santo André, Guarulhos, Jundiaí and Ribeirão Preto. From 10 am, the number of notifications started to drop.

The operator said in a note that “customers in some regions of São Paulo may have faced difficulties in accessing mobile services”. It also reported that “technical teams worked promptly and services were restored.”

Complaints were also registered in other cities such as Curitiba, Recife and Porto Alegre. About these cases, the company said that “they may be specific problems faced by these users”.

On Twitter, some people said that cell phones carry the warning that there is a signal for emergency calls only.

Through the official channel on social networks, the company said that it has checked the system and has “a team dealing with the failure in the location to regularize coverage as soon as possible”.

Users have also reported mobile internet signal flickering and other connection issues.

