Claudia Leitte’s gun lamp was created as a “political” work and costs R$ 11,500

The gun-shaped lampshade shared on social media by singer Claudia Leitte is a luxury decoration piece signed by French designer Philippe Starck, known for creating furniture and interior projects.

The singer’s lamp belongs to the “Gun collection” collection. In the author’s official store, it sells for US$ 2,235 (more than R$ 11,500). Other pieces representing different types of weapons cost up to US$ 5,240 (more than R$ 27 thousand).

Starck says he was politically inspired. “Why doesn’t the furniture show that everything is a political choice?”, he asks. “Gold in weapons represents the collusion between money and war.”

The video shared by the artist had great negative repercussion. Netizens interpreted the images as symbols that exalt right-wing conservative values ​​and criticized the singer for possible support for President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Have you seen Claudia Leitte’s story? Ivete Sangalo was seen as Bolsonaro for much less. pic.twitter.com/lEsSOGiD5A — alexander. (@alexandreoxe) September 14, 2022

After going viral, she deleted the video and shared a text stating that her post had no political connotation, despite the designer’s inspiration. “Guys, the stories I posted have no political intent. The lampshade that appears in the video is a piece of art created by a French designer, which I received as a gift over 10 years ago,” she explained.

Guys, the stories I posted don’t have any political intention. The lampshade that appears in the video is a piece of art created by a French designer, which I received as a gift over 10 years ago… — Claudia Leitte🏝 (@ClaudiaLeitte) September 14, 2022