Company pays almost BRL 286 million per farm

BrasilAgro, which operates in agricultural production and in the market for buying and selling rural properties, announced this Thursday the acquisition of a farm in Mato Grosso for 285.6 million reais.

The value is equivalent to 302 bags of soybeans per useful hectare.

THE Rural property is located in the municipality of Querência, eastern region of the state of Mato Grosso.

“The farm is in the eastern region of the state of Mato Grosso, which is characterized by the high growth of agricultural areas in the country, with the advance of agriculture in pasture areas”, highlights the document published in the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).

THE Fazenda Panamby has 10,800 hectares, of these 5,400 hectares are part of the usable areaand 80% are suitable for the second harvest.

The property has clay levels, rainfall and altitude that allow the cultivation of grains and cotton, in addition to being located in a strategic area, less than 100 kilometers from paved roads.

other farms

At the beginning of the month, the BrasilAgro reported a land portfolio valued at BRL 3.3 billion, according to an internal assessment sent to the market.

The value refers to 275,412 hectares and does not include the purchase announced now by the company.

The BrasilAgro company has operations in six Brazilian states, Paraguay and Bolivia.

Over the last harvest, the company has already incorporated new leased areas for production.

The company specializes in the purchase and sale of rural properties, food production, fiber and bioenergy.