Company that sells raw material for snacks that killed dogs wanted to forge a report

In the midst of investigations into the contaminated snacks that have already damage to more than 100 dogs throughout Brazil , the Civil Police of São Paulo and the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (MAPA) are investigating a possible attempted fraud in reports on the propylene glycol used in the manufacture of snacks. The complaint is from A&D Química, a company headquartered in the municipality of Arujá, in São Paulo, and targets Tecnoclean – an industry located in Contagem, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte.

The mining company (Tecnoclean, accused of asking to defraud reports) was responsible for supplying the raw material to Bassar, which sold the contaminated snacks. Bassar, in turn, has repeatedly informed that it bought the substance from Tecnoclean, believing it to be a product suitable for animal feed.

According to the A&D complaint, the propylene glycol sold to Tecnoclean it could not be used, under any circumstances, in the food industry, both for humans and animals. The problem lies in its indicated degree of purity. In this case, the product authorized for handling in food production is propylene glycol USP. Despite the simple change in the nomenclature, the difference is huge for the consumer, as explained by the professor of chemistry at Uni-BH, Carlos Alexandre Vieira.

“Both in the chemical industry and in laboratories, we have higher degrees of purity. So, when we choose a USP grade product, which alludes to the American Pharmacopoeia, they bring standards and reference parameters. When we use the expression of a USP grade reagent, it is because it is a product of higher purity”, he explains.

In a telephone conversation last Monday (12), the husband of the owner of A&D Química, who identified himself as Júlio, explained that Tecnoclean knew that it was acquiring a product that could not be used in the food industry. “At no time did the report I gave them contain USP propylene glycol, and I don’t have a license to sell to a food industry. The food industry is a chain, you’re going to buy water, you have to buy it from someone who has (anvisa’s endorsement). They did not consult me, but I spoke (the issue) to them,” he stated.

In the same conversation, Júlio revealed that he was approached by Tecnoclean after the sale, in an attempt to tamper with the reports. But the request would not have been granted. “She (the buyer) called me and said: ‘Júlio, send me the report, but written USP. Correct?’ Then I didn’t understand why and she told me: ‘I have two auditors here’. Then I said that I couldn’t write as USP because I had already sent the report, and she told me: ‘it’s just to pass’. They know they didn’t buy a material with a report or a USP note, all the notes I sold to them are simple, it’s propylene glycol”, he justifies.

Asked about the dates and evidence of this attempted fraud, Júlio claimed that the investigations are secret from the courts. This Thursday (15), in a new telephone contact, the owner of A&D, Alice Duarte, reaffirmed her husband’s allegations, but refused to provide more details due to the secrecy of the investigations.

The report contacted the Civil Police of São Paulo and Mapa to find out if the attempt to falsify reports is being investigated. In response, Mapa claimed that the investigations being carried out are related to “possible contamination of propylene glycol by monoethylene glycol, originating from an unregistered company”, without going into details. In a note, the Civil Police limited itself to saying that it attended the companies that supplied the raw material and collected elements to assist in the expertise. Company employees gave their statements and representatives will be heard in the coming days.

Impure or contaminated product?

The focus of the investigations is on the contamination of propylene glycol by monoethylene glycol in the manufacture of dog treats, as has already been verified in preliminary tests carried out by MAPA. According to Professor Carlos Alexandre Vieira, the fact that the propylene glycol used is not the right one does not mean that it could be contaminated.

“When we talk about a product without USP quality, it is not necessarily contaminated. Contamination can occur for several other reasons, such as human error, a poorly sanitized tank. When we think about this possibility, buying a reagent without the USP grade is a product of inferior quality, but it is normal for this reagent to be contaminated with other substances”, warns the professor.

Although A&D had alerted Tecnoclean that the product was not propylene glycol USP, the reports of the same product resold by the mining company attested to the contrary. There was even an indication for use in the pharmaceutical, cosmetic and food industries, including soft drinks.

Check out Tecnoclean’s report:

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) reported that it has already notified companies that bought the product from Tecnoclean, and that, so far, there is no evidence of food for human consumption manufactured with contaminated propylene glycol batches.

What does Technoclean say?

Accused by A&D, Tecnoclean was contacted twice by the O Tempo report, throughout this Thursday (15). On the first contact, the attendant hung up the phone. In the second attempt, a man, identified as Fernando, claimed that he would not speak up and that the company would respond through a lawyer. As it manifested for the first time, Tecnoclean also stated that it will post its answer on the case at the company’s door, in Contagem, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte.

In a previously released note, on September 6, Tecnoclean informed that it does not need to register with the Mapa. The letter nailed to the company’s gate, with the federal government’s coat of arms, reads: “considering that, although labeled as if they had been manufactured by the company identified above, the establishment is only a warehouse whose licensed economic activities do not involve the manufacture of products for animal feed, which is why the enterprise is not registered on the MAPA, in the area of ​​animal feed, nor has it presented records in other inspection bodies”.

Whose is the contaminated product?

Both Tecnoclean and A&D are resellers. The propylene glycol used in the manufacture of snacks for dogs with suspected contamination comes from a company without registration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Mapa), according to investigations by the folder itself (A&D). The company that produces the substance has not yet been revealed.