“Confirm your name at my party”

After fighting inside the reality show A Fazenda, Deolane Bezerra and Deborah Albuquerque had a relationship exposed in several prints, reporting what the redhead and the blonde are like off camera. The blonde’s team has already positioned itself on social networks. The atmosphere of instability between the two is forming in the house and pleasing the public out here.

The revelation came after the two almost got slapped on the show as soon as the Lawyer asked for the conversations while the ex-Power Couple tried to get her off the hook. “It doesn’t stink or smell, it doesn’t add to anything”, said Deborah during the confusion this Thursday (15). “Adm, drop the ‘I love you’ there, replied the doctor, laughing.

Through Twitter, Deolane’s team released the prints of the conversation in which Deborah tries to arrange a meeting. “Deo, confirm her name at my party, please” “Let’s schedule some barbecue, right! Kisses in the heart, I love you’”, suggests Deborah. Bullshit is one of the most talked about topics on this Thursday’s WB.

Ahead, the team published a note for fans to understand the situation. “Just to avoid misunderstandings, we posted screenshots of Deolane’s conversations with Deborah to show that this rivalry came from Deborah’s part only within the program, because out here she always wanted to build a relationship”.