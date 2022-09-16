Contracts for the 22/23 Safra Plan already exceed R$ 113 billion

In the first two months of crop 2022/23the total of rural credit contracts exceeded R$ 113 billionaccording to a survey carried out by the Technical Development Management at Ocepar (Getec)based on data from the Central Bank.

For the current agricultural cycle, which began on July 1st, the federal government announced a total of R$ 340.88 billion, earmarked for funding for current expenditures, marketing and investments.

Most of the resources already contracted up to September came from rural savings (49%); mandatory resources (22%); resources with free fees (17%); constitutional funds (7%), equalizable BNDES (4%) and others (1%).

cooperatives

The Getec Report reveals that, in the period from July to September 2022, Brazilian cooperatives raised BRL 5.73 billion, most of which were destined for industrialization and funding, in this order of importance.

On the other hand, cooperatives from Paraná raised BRL 2.02 billion, representing, in the 2022/23 Crop Plan, more than 35% of the resources raised by national cooperatives, highlighting the following segments: industrialization and funding.

“Funding increased significantly, when compared to previous years, due to the greater need to cover the high cost of production presented in this harvest. Despite the troubled economic scenario, cooperatives in Paraná continue to bet on aggregation, investing in industrialization to, consequently, expand their markets and their leftovers”, says the analyst at Getec Salatiel Turra.

Crop Plan

It is also verified that the total funding of rural credit resources, in August of the 2022/23 harvest, showed a strong growth compared to the same period last year.

“However, given the increase in production costs caused by the economic scenario, the volume raised so far is relevant, given that the prices received for commodities are optimistic and influence the decision-making of producers, from the acquisition of inputs such as agricultural machinery”, emphasizes Turra.