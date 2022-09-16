Corinthians beats Fluminense and will face Fla in the final

The Copa do Brasil will have a final involving the two clubs with the biggest fans in the country. Corinthians had the strength of the stands, beat Fluminense 3-0 at Neo Química Arena, tonight (15), and qualified for the decision. The triumph was built with goals Renato Augusto, Giuliano and Felipe Melo, who scored against.

In the fight for the title, Vítor Pereira’s team will have Flamengo – who eliminated São Paulo – ahead. The first game will be on October 12th and the second on October 19th.

Corinthians and Flamengo will even do a reissue of the recent duel for the quarterfinals of Libertadores. At the time, Rubro-Negro got the best, with two wins, and is currently also a finalist in the continental tournament.

At Maracanã, in the first leg, Fluminense and Corinthians had drawn 2-2, with goals from Ganso and Arias for the hosts, and Renato Augusto and Róger Guedes for the visitors.

Timão returns to the field on Sunday, when he visits América-MG for the Brazilian Championship. On the same day and for the same competition, Flu will have just the classic with Fla.

See the live from Corinthians

Corinthians returns to the final after two years

The Timão fan has not had the feeling of reaching a final since 2020, when he ended up defeated by Palmeiras in the decision of Paulistão. The last final in a knockout tournament of national expression was in 2018, when Cruzeiro ended up being runner-up in the Copa do Brasil. Corinthians have not been champions since 2019, when they won the state title after beating São Paulo.

Who did well – Renato Augusto and Ganso

In recent weeks, Vítor Pereira has prepared shirt 8 to be in the best physical condition precisely for this match. Worth it. The Corinthians maestro was fundamental for the victory and classification, scoring a great goal from outside the area, in a bid with his signature.

On the tricolor side, Ganso tried to dictate the team’s rhythm and find spaces when Flu was having trouble getting the ball out. It helped in the industry.

Who was wrong – Du Queiroz and Fábio

Timão’s third midfield piece was in debt. Once again, the young defensive midfielder revealed by the base had difficulties and accumulated passes and wrong decisions.

The goalkeeper of Fluminense ended up starring in the bid that generated the goal of Corinthians. After difficulties in getting the ball out, shirt 12 tried a kick, the ball came back and, in Renato Augusto’s submission, he looked badly positioned.

Corinthians performance

Vítor Pereira’s Corinthians remains unbeatable in games at the Neo Química Arena in the Copa do Brasil. Pushed by Fiel, Timão was selected without news and had the return of Fagner, Fábio Santos and Renato Augusto to the starting lineup. The team presented a good volume of play in the attacking field, despite at one point having given space for Fluminense to exchange passes and go around the area, demanding good defenses from Cássio, who once again responded.

Fluminense’s performance

Fernando Diniz is still looking for the best fit in the middle after the sale of Nonato, who was on loan from Internacional. And, in the case of today’s game, André was suspended. So, the coach opted for Wellington and Martinelli. Fluminense, however, found it difficult to get the ball out and saw the opponent manage to implement pressure, preventing the Laranjeiras team from being able to print the style they are used to.

In the second half, Diniz put Nathan in the place of Wellington, and the team improved, having more of the ball and greater presence in the attack. Gradually, the team showed the face to which the fans got used and created chances.

Chronology

The start of the match was intense, with important advances from both teams. Corinthians managed to pressure Fluminense’s exit and took the opponent out of the comfort zone. Tricolor, on the other hand, when they fit the exchange of passes, found space and approached the opposing area.

At this rate, however, the first chances came from Timão, one of them being submitted by Renato Augusto, who stopped in a beautiful defense by Fábio.

Change, but not so much

Gradually, Fluminense managed to have more of the ball and push Corinthians to the defense field. One of the first signs of the change in the scenario was a submission by Matheus Martins that forced Cássio to make a great save. However, the prospect did not last long.

open score

Fábio was already showing difficulties in getting the ball out. In one of them, he kicked, the ball came back, Róger Guedes fixed it and Renato Augusto advanced. The shirt 8 hit and sent it in the left corner of the tricolor goalkeeper.

“When you play against this team, you have to take advantage of their mistake. We took advantage of it once, we could have taken advantage of it in other opportunities. It’s a game of chess, whoever makes the least mistakes will win”, said the midfielder, at the end of the break.

change

Fernando Diniz returned for the second with Nathan in the place of Wellington, and the Tricolor managed to be a little more imposing in the attack field. After exchanging passes, Caio Paulista appeared in the area and submitted a cross, but Cássio caught it.

in dash

Flu almost reached the tie in a free kick by Arias, who hit well and the ball exploded on the crossbar.

Fábio defends

At a time when the game was back and forth, Corinthians fitted a counterattack and Yuri Alberto received it at the entrance of the area. He fixed it and hit it hard, but Fábio caught it.

Boos for Felipe Melo

The midfielder Felipe Melo entered the game in the second half, in the place of defender Manoel. Former Palmeiras player was booed every time he touched the ball.

goal at the end

When the match was in the final minutes, Corinthians fit in a good exchange of passes. Giuliano received in the area, dominated and hit Fábio’s exit to make the second.

Another

In extra time, Felipe Melo, when trying to cut a cross, played against his own goal and Corinthians scored the third.

TSE action

The Superior Electoral Court and the Brazilian Football Confederation have taken action for peaceful elections. A large electronic ballot box was placed on the lawn of the Neo Química Arena. “Election in a friendly atmosphere is the victory of democracy”, said an excerpt from the TSE’s publication on social networks.

DATASHEET

CORINTHIANS 3 x 0 FLUMINENSE

Competition: Copa do Brasil, semifinal

Place: Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo (SP)

day and time: September 15, 2022, Thursday at 20:00 (Brasília time)

Referee: Anderson Daronco (FIFA / RS)

assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves (FIFA / RS) and Guilherme Dias Camilo (FIFA / MG)

VAR: Rodrigo D Alonso Ferreira (SC)

Yellow card: Nathan (FLU)

goals: Renato Augusto, from Corinthians, at 33’/1st; Giuliano, from Corinthians, at 45’/2nd; Felipe Melo, from Fluminense (against), at 47’/2nd

CORINTHIANS: Cassio; Fagner, Gil, Balbuena and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz (Xavier), Fausto Vera and Renato Augusto (Giuliano); Gustavo Mosquito (Adson); Yuri Alberto (Piton) and Róger Guedes (Mateus Vital). Technician: Vitor Pereira

FLUMINENSE: Fabio; Samuel Xavier (Michel Araújo), Nino, Manoel (Felipe Melo) and Caio Paulista (Marrony); Wellington (Nathan), Martinelli and Ganso; Matheus Martins (Willian), Cano and Arias. Technician: Fernando Diniz