Corinthians beats Pinda away from home and finds the way to victory in Paulista Feminino

Corinthians won again in Paulistão this Thursday afternoon. Even playing away from home, Timão beat Pinda 2-0, with goals from Bianca Gomes and Grazi.

The alvinegra team opened the scoring in the first half, after a lot of pressure and dominance in the game. Even with new attempts, the net was not balanced again in the first stage. It was at the beginning of the second half that Timão scored again and gave final numbers to the game.

With this, Corinthians reaches nine points in the competition and recovers from the sequence of two consecutive defeats. The result takes the team momentarily to third place.

Alvinegra schedule: now it’s final! Corinthians returns to the field next Sunday morning, when they play the first game of the Brasileirão final. The ball rolls for the duel with Internacional, in Beira Rio, at 11 am.

Escalation

Coach Arthur Elias continued the shooting in the squad between Brazilian and Paulista. Thus, Timão went to the field with Paty, Lívia, Mariza, Diany, Juliete, Grazi, Julia Brito, Paulinha, Mylena, Miriã and Bianca Gomes.

My Helm

The game

First time

Corinthians started the match already showing offensively. Lívia launched the team to the attack and the exchange of passes reached Bianca, who got the corner. The charge went through the area and stayed with Juliete, who tried to play on the bottom line, but let the ball go.

After this opportunity, Corinthians preferred to work more on ball possession and started to opt for the exchange of passes to reach the attack. Within the first seven minutes, Timão reached the opponent’s area a few times, but the shots were either through the baseline or defended by Thalya.

Corinthians built most of their plays from the right. It was there, even, that the team came close to swinging the net. Miriã received in depth, went to the baseline and crossed in the measure for Bianca to head, but the ball went wide.

In the next move, shirt 15 made the same move again, but this time, Juliete was the one who appeared to head, once again out. Shortly after, Mylena was the one who tried the play, but was fouled down. Bianca’s charge went straight through the bottom line.

Corinthians’ insistence soon had an effect and Timão opened the scoring. The pressure in the attacking field made Miriã steal the ball from Sabrina at the entrance of the area, invade and cross in the small area for Bianca to swell the net.

Pinda tried the quick answer, left in speed and Danubia got the submission, but Paty made the save with the low kick. Corinthians, in turn, returned to try the goal soon after. Bianca’s ball in the area was deflected by Mariza’s header, exploded on the crossbar and continued in dispute. Timão fought for it and Grazi got the high finish, but sent the ball over the goal.

With just over 30 minutes, Bianca took another free kick, this time on goal, but Thalya made the save in two halves. Minutes later, the new free-kick was from Mariza and Grazi went up high for the header, but the ball went through the bottom line.

In the final minutes, Pinda put pressure on Corinthians, who exchanged passes at the entrance of the area. Mariza got complicated with the marking, fell inside the area and was almost disarmed, but managed to deflect the ball in a corner.

Second time

Corinthians returned for the second half with a change: making her debut in Timão’s first team, Stefanie took the field in place of Julia Brito.

In the first Corinthians arrival, the score was increased. Diany received it from outside the area and put the ball in elevation for Grazi, who dominated by turning and hitting the ball first to score the second goal of the game.

Timão kept pressing and got a new finish from the entrance of the area, with Paulinha, but the marking stopped the kick. The defense tried to leave at speed, but shirt 21 recovered and disarmed the opponent. The sequence of Miriã’s move, who stayed with the side. The charge was placed in the area and Bianca tried to volley, but the ball deflected in the marking and went through the base line.

At around ten minutes, the match had to be stopped for medical attention. Lívia and Bruna collided headfirst and fell on the field. The Corinthians player managed to resume the game, but the opponent was replaced.

When the ball rolled again, Mylena received a great pass from Mariza in the area, came face to face with the goalkeeper and hit without strength for the archer’s defense. Soon after, Corinthians had a great opportunity again. Miriã received Diany’s pass between the defense, which failed, and shirt 15 kicked high for Thalya’s defense. The ball followed in the area and Miriã kicked hard, but the bar exploded.

Then, Arthur Elias returned to change the team: Sabrina Barbosa and Miracatu entered the field in the places of Lívia and Miriã. The second of them even needed little time on the field to contribute: Miracatu built the play through the middle and was fouled with a foul, which was hit by Bianca with danger, but over the goal.

With just over 25 minutes, Bianca was triggered by Miracatu once again inside the area and finished, but Thalya made a save and put the ball on the baseline, but it was blocked and got the corner. The charge went through the entire area and went into goal kick.

Near the 30th minute, the alvinegra team had two more changes: Cabral and Gabi Medeiros entered in the places of Bianca Gomes and Juliete. Shortly after, the new change put Bell in Grazi’s place.

Corinthians continued to press and had arrivals with Mylena again, but these were not well used. In stoppage time, the cross in the area was looking for Miracatu, but Thalya left the goal to make the deflection. Gabi Medeiros still had the ball and tried to cross, but the ball went out on goal kick.

There was still time for Pinda to scare the black-and-white goal. Tati saw Paty advanced and hit from a distance, the ball dripped in front of the goalkeeper and forced her to jump to make the deflection in a corner. The charge was short, rehearsed, and ended up in Paty’s hands.

