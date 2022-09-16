Corinthians breaks attendance record at Neo Química Arena in 2022 against Fluminense

This Thursday, Corinthians beat Fluminense 3-0, with goals from Renato Augusto, Giuliano and Felipe Melo, against. With the positive result, the alvinegro club secured a spot in the final of the Copa do Brasil. The victory also set the attendance record for Neo Química Arena this season, with 45,558 in attendance.

Fiel filled the Corinthians stadium. The audience present in the victory against Fluminense surpassed the 45,159 fans who attended the 2-0 defeat against Flamengo, in the first leg of the Libertadores quarterfinals.

In addition to 45,558 fans, this Thursday’s clash guaranteed R$2,774,857.50 in income for the coffers of the alvinegro club. The second most popular game of the Copa do Brasil was the 4-1 victory against Atlético Goianiense, which had 42,837 Corinthians fans at the Neo Química Arena.

The audience for this Thursday’s confrontation is the seventh largest in the history of Corinthians at Neo Química Arena. It is worth remembering that Timão’s record playing in Itaquera is in the 2019 Paulista Championship final, in the 2-1 victory against São Paulo, which had 46,481 fans.

Timão will face Flamengo in the final of the Copa do Brasil. The games will be held on October 12th and 19th, the times have not yet been defined. The locations of the games will be organized by drawing lots.

Corinthians numbers at Neo Química Arena in 2022

Games played: 29

Goals scored: 47

Goals conceded: 14

Total paying audience: 1,084,936

Average paying audience: 37,412

Total income: BRL 76,404,636.80

Average income: BRL 2,634,642.65

Average ticket: R$70.42

Corinthians matches at Neo Química Arena in 2022

09/15/2022 – Corinthians 3 x 0 Fluminense – Copa do Brasil – Income: BRL 2,744,857.50 – Audience: 45,558

08/02/2022 – Corinthians 0 x 2 Flamengo – Libertadores – Income: BRL 5,386,291.50 – Audience: 45,159

06/28/2022 – Corinthians 0 x 0 Boca Juniors – Libertadores – Income: BRL 4,276,661.57 – Audience: 44,753

05/22/2022 – Corinthians 1 x 1 São Paulo – Brasileirão – Income: BRL 3,688,132.50 – Audience: 44,672

08/13/2022 – Corinthians 0 x 1 Palmeiras – Brasileirão – Income: BRL 3,226,090.00 – Audience: 44,666

04/26/2022 – Corinthians 2 x 0 Boca Juniors – Libertadores – Income: BRL 4,611,628.25 – Audience: 44,313

07/10/2022 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Flamengo – Brasileirão – Income: BRL 3,670,673.50 – Audience: 43,708

08/17/2022 – Corinthians 4 x 1 Atlético-GO – Copa do Brasil – Income: BRL 2,678,934.00 – Audience: 42,837

07/30/2022 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Botafogo – Brasileirão – Income: BRL 2,860,163.50 – Audience: 42,532

09/04/2022 – Corinthians 2 x 2 Internacional – Brasileirão – Income: BRL 2,613,444.00 – Audience: 41,423

06/25/2022 – Corinthians 0 x 0 Santos – Brasileirão – Income: BRL 2,443,238.62 – Audience: 40,842

06/22/2022 – Corinthians 4 x 0 Santos – Copa do Brasil – Income: BRL 2,424,757.11 – Audience: 40,316

07/20/2022 – Corinthians 3 x 1 Coritiba – Brasileirão – Income: BRL 2,535,409.50 – Audience: 39,852

05/26/2022 – Corinthians 1 x 1 Always Ready – Libertadores – Income: R$3,333,283.37 – Audience: 39,816

03/12/2022 – Corinthians 5 x 0 Ponte Preta – Paulista – Income: BRL 2,384,518.00 – Audience: 39,488

03/24/2022 – Corinthians 1 x 1 Guarani – Paulista – Income: BRL 2,296,941.00 – Audience: 38,055

04/13/2022 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Deportivo Cali – Libertadores – Income: BRL 3,069,768.25 – Audience: 37,708

05/01/2022 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Fortaleza – Brasileirão – Income: BRL 2,510,888.10 – Audience: 36,742

08/29/2022 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Red Bull Bragantino – Brasileirão – Income: BRL 2,050,950.00 – Audience: 36,228

06/19/2022 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Goiás – Brasileirão – Income: BRL 2,188,138.23 – Audience: 35,900

05/11/2022 – Corinthians 2 x 0 Portuguesa-RJ – Copa do Brasil – Income: BRL 1,901,553.00 – Audience: 35,081

05/29/2022 – Corinthians 1 x 1 América-MG – Brasileirão – Income: BRL 2,164,285.50 – Audience: 34,922

06/11/2022 – Corinthians 2 x 0 Youth – Brasileirão – Income: BRL 2,197,465.00 – Audience: 34,617

02/27/2022 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Red Bull Bragantino – Paulista – Income: BRL 1,894,093.00 – Audience: 30,423

04/16/2022 – Corinthians 3 x 0 Avai – Brasileirão – Income: BRL 2,058,127.30 – Audience: 30,335

02/02/2022 – Corinthians 1 x 2 Santos – Paulista – Income: BRL 1,675,894.00 – Audience: 27,883

01/25/2022 – Corinthians 0 x 0 Ferroviária – Paulista – Income: BRL 1,307,561.00 – Audience: 23,903

02/10/2022 – Corinthians 2 x 1 Mirassol – Paulista – Income: BRL 1,162,611.50 – Audience: 22,224

02/16/2022 – Corinthians 3 x 0 São Bernardo FC – Paulista – Income: BRL 1,048,278.00 – Audience: 20,980

