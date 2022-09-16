Corinthians breaks attendance record at Neo Química Arena in 2022 against Fluminense

This Thursday, Corinthians beat Fluminense 3-0, with goals from Renato Augusto, Giuliano and Felipe Melo, against. With the positive result, the alvinegro club secured a spot in the final of the Copa do Brasil. The victory also set the attendance record for Neo Química Arena this season, with 45,558 in attendance.
Fiel filled the Corinthians stadium. The audience present in the victory against Fluminense surpassed the 45,159 fans who attended the 2-0 defeat against Flamengo, in the first leg of the Libertadores quarterfinals.
In addition to 45,558 fans, this Thursday’s clash guaranteed R$2,774,857.50 in income for the coffers of the alvinegro club. The second most popular game of the Copa do Brasil was the 4-1 victory against Atlético Goianiense, which had 42,837 Corinthians fans at the Neo Química Arena.
The audience for this Thursday’s confrontation is the seventh largest in the history of Corinthians at Neo Química Arena. It is worth remembering that Timão’s record playing in Itaquera is in the 2019 Paulista Championship final, in the 2-1 victory against São Paulo, which had 46,481 fans.
Timão will face Flamengo in the final of the Copa do Brasil. The games will be held on October 12th and 19th, the times have not yet been defined. The locations of the games will be organized by drawing lots.
Corinthians numbers at Neo Química Arena in 2022
Games played: 29
Goals scored: 47
Goals conceded: 14
Total paying audience: 1,084,936
Average paying audience: 37,412
Total income: BRL 76,404,636.80
Average income: BRL 2,634,642.65
Average ticket: R$70.42
Corinthians matches at Neo Química Arena in 2022
09/15/2022 – Corinthians 3 x 0 Fluminense – Copa do Brasil – Income: BRL 2,744,857.50 – Audience: 45,558
08/02/2022 – Corinthians 0 x 2 Flamengo – Libertadores – Income: BRL 5,386,291.50 – Audience: 45,159
06/28/2022 – Corinthians 0 x 0 Boca Juniors – Libertadores – Income: BRL 4,276,661.57 – Audience: 44,753
05/22/2022 – Corinthians 1 x 1 São Paulo – Brasileirão – Income: BRL 3,688,132.50 – Audience: 44,672
08/13/2022 – Corinthians 0 x 1 Palmeiras – Brasileirão – Income: BRL 3,226,090.00 – Audience: 44,666
04/26/2022 – Corinthians 2 x 0 Boca Juniors – Libertadores – Income: BRL 4,611,628.25 – Audience: 44,313
07/10/2022 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Flamengo – Brasileirão – Income: BRL 3,670,673.50 – Audience: 43,708
08/17/2022 – Corinthians 4 x 1 Atlético-GO – Copa do Brasil – Income: BRL 2,678,934.00 – Audience: 42,837
07/30/2022 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Botafogo – Brasileirão – Income: BRL 2,860,163.50 – Audience: 42,532
09/04/2022 – Corinthians 2 x 2 Internacional – Brasileirão – Income: BRL 2,613,444.00 – Audience: 41,423
06/25/2022 – Corinthians 0 x 0 Santos – Brasileirão – Income: BRL 2,443,238.62 – Audience: 40,842
06/22/2022 – Corinthians 4 x 0 Santos – Copa do Brasil – Income: BRL 2,424,757.11 – Audience: 40,316
07/20/2022 – Corinthians 3 x 1 Coritiba – Brasileirão – Income: BRL 2,535,409.50 – Audience: 39,852
05/26/2022 – Corinthians 1 x 1 Always Ready – Libertadores – Income: R$3,333,283.37 – Audience: 39,816
03/12/2022 – Corinthians 5 x 0 Ponte Preta – Paulista – Income: BRL 2,384,518.00 – Audience: 39,488
03/24/2022 – Corinthians 1 x 1 Guarani – Paulista – Income: BRL 2,296,941.00 – Audience: 38,055
04/13/2022 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Deportivo Cali – Libertadores – Income: BRL 3,069,768.25 – Audience: 37,708
05/01/2022 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Fortaleza – Brasileirão – Income: BRL 2,510,888.10 – Audience: 36,742
08/29/2022 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Red Bull Bragantino – Brasileirão – Income: BRL 2,050,950.00 – Audience: 36,228
06/19/2022 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Goiás – Brasileirão – Income: BRL 2,188,138.23 – Audience: 35,900
05/11/2022 – Corinthians 2 x 0 Portuguesa-RJ – Copa do Brasil – Income: BRL 1,901,553.00 – Audience: 35,081
05/29/2022 – Corinthians 1 x 1 América-MG – Brasileirão – Income: BRL 2,164,285.50 – Audience: 34,922
06/11/2022 – Corinthians 2 x 0 Youth – Brasileirão – Income: BRL 2,197,465.00 – Audience: 34,617
02/27/2022 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Red Bull Bragantino – Paulista – Income: BRL 1,894,093.00 – Audience: 30,423
04/16/2022 – Corinthians 3 x 0 Avai – Brasileirão – Income: BRL 2,058,127.30 – Audience: 30,335
02/02/2022 – Corinthians 1 x 2 Santos – Paulista – Income: BRL 1,675,894.00 – Audience: 27,883
01/25/2022 – Corinthians 0 x 0 Ferroviária – Paulista – Income: BRL 1,307,561.00 – Audience: 23,903
02/10/2022 – Corinthians 2 x 1 Mirassol – Paulista – Income: BRL 1,162,611.50 – Audience: 22,224
02/16/2022 – Corinthians 3 x 0 São Bernardo FC – Paulista – Income: BRL 1,048,278.00 – Audience: 20,980
See more at: Neo Química Arena, Neo Química Arena’s biggest audiences, Corinthians x Fluminense and Copa do Brasil.