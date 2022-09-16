Corinthians provokes Felipe Melo and Fluminense after qualifying in the Copa do Brasil

This Thursday, Corinthians beat Fluminense 3-0, with goals from Renato Augusto, Giuliano and Felipe Melo, against. On your official profile at twitterTimão joked with the fact that the athlete from the carioca team had scored the third goal of the alvinegro club.

It is worth remembering that Felipe Melo played for Palmeiras from 2017 to 2021, a fact that caused all the provocation tonight. In the extra time of the game, Adson made a good move, crossed in the area and the Fluminense midfielder ended up scoring an own goal, the third for Timão in the match. Immediately, Corinthians provoked it on social media.

“FELIPE MELO CONTRA”, wrote the official profile of Timão in twitter at the time of announcing the goal of the club alvinegro. A minute later, Corinthians completed with another tweet: “Hahahahahahahahhahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaa what a wonderful day” – see both posts below.

Timão will face Flamengo in the final of the Copa do Brasil. The games will be held on October 12th and 19th, the times have not yet been defined. Game locations will be determined by drawing lots.

FELIPE MELO AGAINST. — Corinthians (@Corinthians) September 16, 2022

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaa what wonderful day — Corinthians (@Corinthians) September 16, 2022

