Corinthians renews the contract of top scorer of the base after being called up to the U-20 team

Corinthians renewed this Thursday the contract of striker Arthur Sousa, the under-20’s top scorer in the current season and recently called up to the Brazilian national team in the category. The bond, which was valid until October of next year, was extended for another 22 months and is now valid until September 2025.

The information was initially published by the ge.globe and confirmed by my wheel. The player recently competed in the Intendencia de Maldonado tournament, in Uruguay, finishing runner-up in a competition that also brought together Argentina and Uzbekistan.

At 19 years old, Arthur has been with the club since the Under-15s, but he is experiencing his best moment in the youth categories this season. There are 14 goals in 23 games played, eight of them in the ten matches he played for the Brazilian Championship.

The competition, by the way, will be decided on September 25, at Neo Química Arena, in a classic against Palmeiras. Arthur is the biggest hope for goals for Timão, which is looking for the second title of the competition, the first in the current format.

In addition to going to the national team, the striker also trained in some opportunities with the professional team, under the command of Vítor Pereira. He expects a chance at the top team between the end of this one and the start of next season.

