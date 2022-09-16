Corinthians renews with top scorer of the under-20 Brasileirão until 2025

Striker Arthur Sousa has a renewed contract with Corinthians. His link with Alvinegro would only end in October of the next year, but President Duilio Monteiro Alves anticipated the renewal and offered him and his staff. Now, his contract runs until the end of 2025. The information was also released by the club on its social networks, this Thursday (15).

The striker is from Brasília and started playing there in soccer schools. At the age of 13, he caught the attention of Desportivo Brasil, passed a test and went in search of his dream. He moved alone to the interior of São Paulo and suffered so much from missing his family that he even thought about giving up, but the insistence was worth it: he was observed in a game against Corinthians, in 2018, and, months later, received the proposal that changed his life.

He arrived at Corinthians in 2019 and participated in the Championships: Brazilian Sub-17, Paulista Sub-17, Copa do Brasil Sub-20, Paulista Sub-20 and Brazilian Sub-20, in which Corinthians disputes the final in a classic Derby in the next 25th, at 11 am, at Neo Química Arena.

“I am very happy and motivated with this renewal, it represents a lot of work, dedication and love for the club”, said the athlete, when signing the new contract with Alvinegro.

Today, Arthur Sousa is the top scorer of the Under-20 squad in the year with 14 goals scored, 8 of them in the current edition of the under-20 Brasileirão, and disputes the top scorer position of the tournament with the palmeirense Jow Jow, who has one less. And in addition to the club’s campaign for the final of the Women’s Brasileirão, the day before, the club also promotes the hashtag #InvasãoDoTerrao in support of the boys in Derby to a good audience at the Neo Química Arena in the grand final.

Arthur also spoke to UOL Esporte about the expectation for the classic on the 25th. The striker preaches respect to Palmeiras, but sees the team prepared to make a great final: “We know that Palmeiras have a good team, but we are prepared and focused to make a great game. of the importance of the match and we are going with everything in search of being champions”.