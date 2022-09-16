Customer may suspend Caixa payments for four months

Caixa Econômica Federal announced a series of actions designed to guarantee benefits to women. The Caixa Pra Elas program was created to provide guidance, promote financial education and entrepreneurship and offer exclusive products and services for the female audience.

Read more: Banco do Brasil launches iPhone financing up to 60 times

One of the news will especially help mothers who are in a moment of greater vulnerability. Customers who give birth or adopt a creation will be able to request a break of up to four months in the Credit Direct Caixa (CDC) payments.

The benefit also extends to Personal Credit and Renewable Energy, but it is not the only one. Anyone who has a real estate financing contract can pay only 75% of the original amount of the installment during the period of maternity leave.

special rates

Another measure announced by Caixa was the reduction of interest in two types of credit. Women will be able to contract payroll loans with a discount of up to 2% in interest; and pledge with a special rate of 1.89%. In addition, the limit for renewal of the contract will be up to 100% of the value of the guarantee.

The novelties have already begun to be implemented and will be available at all Caixa branches by the end of September. According to the bank, the measures are permanent.