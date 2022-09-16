Datafolha in RJ: Castro has 31% and Freixo, 27% | Elections 2022 in Rio de Janeiro

Datafolha survey released this Thursday (15), commissioned by TV Globo and by Folha de S.Paulo, points out that the current governor Cláudio Castro (PL) and the federal deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB) follow technically tied in the race for the Government of Rio de Janeiro.
In comparison with the previous Datafolha survey, released on September 1, Castro kept the same percentage and Freixo gained one percentage point (see below).
Intention to vote for governor, stimulated:
- Claudio Castro (PL): 31% (31% in the previous Datafolha, of September 1)
- Marcelo Freixo (PSB): 27% (26% in the previous survey)
- Rodrigo Neves (PDT): 8% (7% in previous survey)
- Wilson Witzel (PMB): 3% (3% in previous survey)
- Eduardo Serra (PCB): 3% (2% in previous survey)
- Cyro Garcia (PSTU): 3% (3% in previous survey)
- Paulo Ganime (New): 1% (2% in previous survey)
- Juliete Pantoja (UP): 1% (2% in previous survey)
- Luiz Eugenio (PCO): 1% (0% in previous survey)
- White/null/none: 14% (14% in previous survey)
- Don’t know: stay in 8% (10% in previous survey)
Former governor Wilson Witzel, who was impeached last year, had his candidacy rejected by the Regional Electoral Court and is appealing in the Superior Electoral Court.
Cláudio Castro and Marcelo Freixo, in an interview with g1 — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1
Intention to vote for governor, spontaneous
- Claudio Castro (PL): 21% (17% in previous survey)
- Marcelo Freixo (PSB): 17% (15% in previous survey)
- Rodrigo Neves (PDT): 3% (2% in previous survey)
- Paulo Ganime (New): 1% (1% in previous survey)
- Current governor: 1% (2% in previous survey)
- Other answers: 6% (5% in previous survey)
- White/null/none: 12% (9% in previous survey)
- Do not know: 39% (50% in previous survey)
‘We have a reversal of expectations’, comments Octavio Guedes about Datafolha in RJ
The survey also asked about the second round scenario with Castro and Freixo. After the current governor took the lead in the previous poll, the two were technically tied again.
- Castro: 43% (44% in the previous survey)
- ash: 41% (had 37% in the previous survey)
- White/null/none: 12% (13% in previous survey)
- Do not know: 5% (7% in previous survey)
Datafolha asked if the voter is decided on his vote for governor. See the results:
- fully decided: 63% (59% in previous survey)
- can still change: 36% (41% in the previous survey)
Datafolha also points out that Romário is ahead of the poll among Senate candidates – the former player is seeking re-election.
- Romario (PL): 31% (31% in previous survey)
- Alessandro Molon (PSB): 13% (12% in previous survey)
- Clarissa (Union Brazil): 8% (8% in previous survey)
- Cabo Daciolo (PDT): 7% (8% in previous survey)
- Daniel Silveira (PTB): 6% (6% in previous survey)
- André Ceciliano (PT): 5% (6% in previous survey)
- Prof. Helvio Costa (DC): 1% (1% in previous survey)
- Raul (UP): 1% (1% in previous survey)
- Bárbara Sinedino (PSTU): 0% (1% in previous survey)
- Itagiba (Forward): 0% (0% in previous survey)
- Antonio Hermano (PCO): 0% (0% in previous survey)
- Sued Haidar (PMB): 0% (not in previous survey)
- Hiran Roedel (PCB): was not mentioned (0% in previous survey)
- White or null: 14% (13% in previous survey)
- Do not know: 11% (10% in previous survey)
The Datafolha survey also measured the rejection of government candidates. That is, for whom the voter would not vote. Former Governor Witzel remained at the forefront.
- Wilson Witzel (PMB): 47% (52% in previous survey)
- Marcelo Freixo (PSB): 25% (25% in previous survey)
- Claudio Castro (PL): 19% (18% in previous survey)
- Juliete Pantoja (UP): 15% (15% in previous survey)
- Cyro Garcia (PSTU): 12% (14% in previous survey)
- Luiz Eugenio (PCO): 11% (11% in previous survey)
- Eduardo Serra (PCB): 10% (13% in previous survey)
- Paulo Ganime (New): 10% (10% in previous survey)
- Rodrigo Neves (PDT): 9% (10% in previous survey)
- Reject all: 6% (4% in previous survey)
- Vote for all: 3% (3% in previous survey)
- Do not know: 7% (9% in previous survey)
Datafolha also asked voters’ opinion about Cláudio Castro’s government:
- great/good: 28% (31% in previous survey)
- regular: 39% (39% in previous survey)
- bad/very bad: 23% (22% in the previous survey)
- do not know: 9% (8% in previous survey)
The research heard 1,202 people between the 13th and 15th of September, in 34 municipalities from Rio de Janeiro. THE margin of error is 3 percentage points more or less, considering a level of 95% confidence. The research was registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the number RJ-00509/2022.