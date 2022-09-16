Datafolha in RJ: Castro has 31% and Freixo, 27% | Elections 2022 in Rio de Janeiro

Datafolha survey released this Thursday (15), commissioned by TV Globo and by Folha de S.Paulo, points out that the current governor Cláudio Castro (PL) and the federal deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB) follow technically tied in the race for the Government of Rio de Janeiro.

In comparison with the previous Datafolha survey, released on September 1, Castro kept the same percentage and Freixo gained one percentage point (see below).

Intention to vote for governor, stimulated:

Claudio Castro (PL): 31% (31% in the previous Datafolha, of September 1)

(31% in the previous Datafolha, of September 1) Marcelo Freixo (PSB): 27% (26% in the previous survey)

(26% in the previous survey) Rodrigo Neves (PDT): 8% (7% in previous survey)

(7% in previous survey) Wilson Witzel (PMB): 3% (3% in previous survey)

(3% in previous survey) Eduardo Serra (PCB): 3% (2% in previous survey)

(2% in previous survey) Cyro Garcia (PSTU): 3% (3% in previous survey)

(3% in previous survey) Paulo Ganime (New): 1% (2% in previous survey)

(2% in previous survey) Juliete Pantoja (UP): 1% (2% in previous survey)

(2% in previous survey) Luiz Eugenio (PCO): 1% (0% in previous survey)

(0% in previous survey) White/null/none: 14% (14% in previous survey)

(14% in previous survey) Don’t know: stay in 8% (10% in previous survey)

Former governor Wilson Witzel, who was impeached last year, had his candidacy rejected by the Regional Electoral Court and is appealing in the Superior Electoral Court.

1 of 1 Cláudio Castro and Marcelo Freixo, in an interview with g1 — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1 Cláudio Castro and Marcelo Freixo, in an interview with g1 — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1

Intention to vote for governor, spontaneous

Claudio Castro (PL): 21% (17% in previous survey)

(17% in previous survey) Marcelo Freixo (PSB): 17% (15% in previous survey)

(15% in previous survey) Rodrigo Neves (PDT): 3% (2% in previous survey)

(2% in previous survey) Paulo Ganime (New): 1% (1% in previous survey)

(1% in previous survey) Current governor: 1% (2% in previous survey)

(2% in previous survey) Other answers: 6% (5% in previous survey)

(5% in previous survey) White/null/none: 12% (9% in previous survey)

(9% in previous survey) Do not know: 39% (50% in previous survey)

‘We have a reversal of expectations’, comments Octavio Guedes about Datafolha in RJ

The survey also asked about the second round scenario with Castro and Freixo. After the current governor took the lead in the previous poll, the two were technically tied again.

Castro: 43% (44% in the previous survey)

(44% in the previous survey) ash: 41% (had 37% in the previous survey)

(had 37% in the previous survey) White/null/none: 12% (13% in previous survey)

(13% in previous survey) Do not know: 5% (7% in previous survey)

Datafolha asked if the voter is decided on his vote for governor. See the results:

fully decided: 63% (59% in previous survey)

(59% in previous survey) can still change: 36% (41% in the previous survey)

Datafolha also points out that Romário is ahead of the poll among Senate candidates – the former player is seeking re-election.

Romario (PL): 31% (31% in previous survey)

(31% in previous survey) Alessandro Molon (PSB): 13% (12% in previous survey)

(12% in previous survey) Clarissa (Union Brazil): 8% (8% in previous survey)

(8% in previous survey) Cabo Daciolo (PDT): 7% (8% in previous survey)

(8% in previous survey) Daniel Silveira (PTB): 6% (6% in previous survey)

(6% in previous survey) André Ceciliano (PT): 5% (6% in previous survey)

(6% in previous survey) Prof. Helvio Costa (DC): 1% (1% in previous survey)

(1% in previous survey) Raul (UP): 1% (1% in previous survey)

(1% in previous survey) Bárbara Sinedino (PSTU): 0% (1% in previous survey)

(1% in previous survey) Itagiba (Forward): 0% (0% in previous survey)

(0% in previous survey) Antonio Hermano (PCO): 0% (0% in previous survey)

(0% in previous survey) Sued Haidar (PMB): 0% (not in previous survey)

Hiran Roedel (PCB): was not mentioned (0% in previous survey)

(0% in previous survey) White or null: 14% (13% in previous survey)

(13% in previous survey) Do not know: 11% (10% in previous survey)

The Datafolha survey also measured the rejection of government candidates. That is, for whom the voter would not vote. Former Governor Witzel remained at the forefront.

Wilson Witzel (PMB): 47% (52% in previous survey)

(52% in previous survey) Marcelo Freixo (PSB): 25% (25% in previous survey)

(25% in previous survey) Claudio Castro (PL): 19% (18% in previous survey)

(18% in previous survey) Juliete Pantoja (UP): 15% (15% in previous survey)

(15% in previous survey) Cyro Garcia (PSTU): 12% (14% in previous survey)

(14% in previous survey) Luiz Eugenio (PCO): 11% (11% in previous survey)

(11% in previous survey) Eduardo Serra (PCB): 10% (13% in previous survey)

(13% in previous survey) Paulo Ganime (New): 10% (10% in previous survey)

(10% in previous survey) Rodrigo Neves (PDT): 9% (10% in previous survey)

(10% in previous survey) Reject all: 6% (4% in previous survey)

(4% in previous survey) Vote for all: 3% (3% in previous survey)

(3% in previous survey) Do not know: 7% (9% in previous survey)

Datafolha also asked voters’ opinion about Cláudio Castro’s government:

great/good: 28% (31% in previous survey)

(31% in previous survey) regular: 39% (39% in previous survey)

(39% in previous survey) bad/very bad: 23% (22% in the previous survey)

(22% in the previous survey) do not know: 9% (8% in previous survey)