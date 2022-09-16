Datafolha: Lula has 45%; Bolsonaro, 33% – Politics

Former President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) has 12 percentage points ahead of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), points out a new Datafolha poll, released this Thursday (1/9). Lula has 45% of voting intentions, while Bolsonaro appears with 33%
According to Datafolha, Felipe D’vila (Novo), Vera Lcia (PSTU), Sofia Manzano (PCB), Eymael (Christian Democracy), Leo Pricles (UP) and Kelmon Souza (PTB) did not score. Blanks and nulls were 4%. Those who still do not know or have not responded were 2% of respondents.
Check today’s results compared to 9/9, the date of the previous Datafolha survey:
- Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT): 45% (had 45% on 9/9)
- Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 33% (had 34%)
- Ciro Gomes (PDT): 8% (had 7%)
- Simone Tebet (MDB): 5% (had 5%)
- Soraya Thronicke (Unio Brazil): 2% (had 1%)
- Felipe d’Avila (New): 0% (had 0%)
- Sofia Manzano (PCB): 0% (had 0%)
- See Lucia (PSTU): 0% (had 0%)
- José Maria Eymael (PSDC): % (had 0%)
- Kelmon Souza (PTB): 0% (had 0%)
- Leonardo Pricles (Popular Unit): 0% (had 0%)
- Whites: 4% (was 4% on 9/9)
- Don’t know: 2% (was 3% on 9/9)
The search
Datafolha released this Thursday (9/15), at 8:55 pm, a new poll with voting intentions for President of the Republic. The institute will listen to 5,926 voters in 300 municipalities in all regions of Brazil between the 13th and 15th of September.
The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points, with a confidence level of 95%. The data are registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the number BR-04099/2022.