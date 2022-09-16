Datafolha: Lula has 45%; Bolsonaro, 33% – Politics

Datafolha released this Thursday (15/9) a new round of research on the intention to vote for President of the Republic (photo: AFP)

Former President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) has 12 percentage points ahead of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), points out a new Datafolha poll, released this Thursday (1/9). Lula has 45% of voting intentions, while Bolsonaro appears with 33%

Former Cear governor Ciro Gomes (PDT) has 8%, while senator Simone Tebet (MDB) won 5% of the electorate’s preference. Soraya Thronicke (Unio Brasil) appears in fifth with 2% of voting intentions.

According to Datafolha, Felipe D’vila (Novo), Vera Lcia (PSTU), Sofia Manzano (PCB), Eymael (Christian Democracy), Leo Pricles (UP) and Kelmon Souza (PTB) did not score. Blanks and nulls were 4%. Those who still do not know or have not responded were 2% of respondents.

Check today’s results compared to 9/9, the date of the previous Datafolha survey:

Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT): 45% (had 45% on 9/9)

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 33% (had 34%)

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 8% (had 7%)

Simone Tebet (MDB): 5% (had 5%)

Soraya Thronicke (Unio Brazil): 2% (had 1%)

Felipe d’Avila (New): 0% (had 0%)

Sofia Manzano (PCB): 0% (had 0%)

See Lucia (PSTU): 0% (had 0%)

José Maria Eymael (PSDC): % (had 0%)

Kelmon Souza (PTB): 0% (had 0%)

Leonardo Pricles (Popular Unit): 0% (had 0%)

Whites: 4% (was 4% on 9/9)

Don’t know: 2% (was 3% on 9/9)

Datafolha also simulated an eventual second round between Lula and Bolsonaro. In this scenario, the PT beats the retired captain by 45% to 33%. In a hypothetical runoff, there are, at this point, 4% blanks and nulls and 2% indecisions.

The search

Datafolha released this Thursday (9/15), at 8:55 pm, a new poll with voting intentions for President of the Republic. The institute will listen to 5,926 voters in 300 municipalities in all regions of Brazil between the 13th and 15th of September.

The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points, with a confidence level of 95%. The data are registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the number BR-04099/2022.