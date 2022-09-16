Datafolha: Lula has 48% of valid votes, against 36% for Bolsonaro and 8% for Ciro

Former President Lula (PT) has 48% of the valid votes and keeps the possibility of winning the election in the first round open, according to a Datafolha poll published this Thursday 15th, commissioned by TV Globo and for Folha de S.Paulo.
Considering the margin of error, the PT has between 46% and 50%. To triumph in the first round, he must obtain more than half of the valid votes, excluding nulls and blanks.
Jair Bolsonaro (PL) appears in second place, with 36%, compared to 8% for Ciro Gomes (PDT) and 5% for Simone Tebet (MDB). No other candidate reaches 1% of valid votes.
Faced with this scenario, the PT and its allies intensify the campaign for the so-called “useful vote”, in order to attract voters who today say they choose another candidate.
One of the initiatives came from social movements that called for a mobilization for Lula to win the election in the first round. There are eight organizations involved: Central of Popular Movements, National Collective of Electricians, National Confederation of Workers in Education, Single Federation of Oil Workers, Movement of People Affected by Dams, Popular Peasant Movement, Movement of Small Farmers and National Union for Popular Housing.
“The great hope of the majority of our people is to defeat the current far-right and neo-fascist government,” reads a document prepared by the group. “Lula’s election in the first round is a step towards achieving our historic mission.”
Last Tuesday, the 13th, Lula reinforced, during a virtual meeting with communicators who support his candidacy, his willingness to work for the triumph on October 2nd.
“Now, it may be necessary for us to win in the first round so that we can teach a moral lesson to those people who do not believe in democracy and human beings and who do not like trade unionists, blacks, women and solidarity”, declared the president. ex-president.
considering the total votes, Lula has 45% of intentions in the first round, compared to 33% for Bolsonaro. In the last survey, the rates were, respectively, 45% and 34%. Ciro went from 7% to 8% and Simone kept 5%.
in an eventual second round, Lula would beat Bolsonaro by 54% to 38% (16 point difference). In the previous round, on September 9, the PT defeated the former captain by 53% to 39% (14 points of advantage).
Bolsonaro also remains the most rejected. 51% said they would not vote for him at all, compared to 39% for Lula, 24% for Ciro and 14% for Simone.
The disapproval of the Bolsonaro government, on the other hand, fluctuated two points upwards and now represents 44% of the electorate. Approval is at 30%, a one-point swing down. 25% of respondents rate management as regular, the same number as in the previous survey.
Datafolha heard 5,926 people in 300 municipalities between September 13th and 15th. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points, considering a 95% confidence interval. The survey was registered with the TSE under the code BR-04099/2022.