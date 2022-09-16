Datafolha: Lula has 48% of valid votes, against 36% for Bolsonaro and 8% for Ciro

Former President Lula (PT) has 48% of the valid votes and keeps the possibility of winning the election in the first round open, according to a Datafolha poll published this Thursday 15th, commissioned by TV Globo and for Folha de S.Paulo.

Considering the margin of error, the PT has between 46% and 50%. To triumph in the first round, he must obtain more than half of the valid votes, excluding nulls and blanks.

Jair Bolsonaro (PL) appears in second place, with 36%, compared to 8% for Ciro Gomes (PDT) and 5% for Simone Tebet (MDB). No other candidate reaches 1% of valid votes.

Faced with this scenario, the PT and its allies intensify the campaign for the so-called “useful vote”, in order to attract voters who today say they choose another candidate.

One of the initiatives came from social movements that called for a mobilization for Lula to win the election in the first round. There are eight organizations involved: Central of Popular Movements, National Collective of Electricians, National Confederation of Workers in Education, Single Federation of Oil Workers, Movement of People Affected by Dams, Popular Peasant Movement, Movement of Small Farmers and National Union for Popular Housing.