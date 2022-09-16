Datafolha: Lula keeps 45%, and Bolsonaro fluctuates from 34% to 33% | Election poll

Datafolha research released this Thursday (15th), commissioned by Globo and the newspaper “Folha de S.Paulo”, shows that the Former President Lula (PT) has 45% of voting intentions in the first round of the presidential election, followed by the current president, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), with 33%. Ciro Gomes (PDT) has 8% and Simone Tebet (MDB) has 5%.

The scenario of the presidential race remains stable, points out Datafolha.

In relation to the previous survey by Datafolha, on September 9, Lula remained the same. Bolsonaro, on the other hand, fluctuated from 34% to 33% – the difference between them is 12 points. Ciro fluctuated from 8% to 9%. Tebet has the same 5% as last week, and Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) fluctuated from 1% to 2%.

The survey heard 5,926 people in 300 municipalities between the 13th and 15th of September. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points. The survey was registered with the TSE under number BR-04099/2022.

Stimulated voting intention

Lula (PT): 45% (45% in the previous Datafolha, on September 9)

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 33% (34% in the previous poll)

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 8% (7% in the previous survey)

Simone Tebet (MDB): 5% (5% in previous survey)

Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil): 2% (1% in previous survey)

Felipe d’Avila (NEW): 0% (0% in previous survey)

Sofia Manzano (PCB): 0% (0% in previous survey)

Vera (PSTU): 0% (0% in previous survey)

Léo Péricles (UP): 0% (0% in previous survey)

Eymael Constituent (DC): 0% (0% in previous survey)

Kelmon Souza (PTB): 0% (0% in previous survey)

Blank/null/none: 4% (4% in previous survey)

4% (4% in previous survey) Do not know: 2% (3% in previous survey)

Felipe d’Avila (Novo), Vera (PSTU), Sofia Manzano (PCB), Constituent Eymael (DC), Léo Péricles (UP) and Kelmon Souza (PTB) were mentioned, but did not reach 1% of voting intentions.

Lula is better than Bolsonaro:

Among women (46% to 29%)

Among the youngest (50% to 28%)

Among those with elementary education (54% to 27%)

Among those who receive up to two minimum wages (52% to 27%)

In the Northeast region (59% to 22%)

Among black people (57% to 23%)

Among Catholics (51% to 28%)

Among recipients of Auxílio Brasil (57% to 26%)

Bolsonaro is doing better than Lula:

In the South region (42% to 34%)

Among evangelicals (49% to 32%)

Among those who receive five to ten minimum wages (40% to 35%)

This modality does not take into account null, blank and undecided votes and points, at this moment, to the second round.

Squid: 48% (49% on September 9)

48% (49% on September 9) Bolsonaro: 36% (35% in the previous survey)

Spontaneous voting intention

In the spontaneous poll, in which the names of candidates are not presented, Lula appears with 41% of the voting intentions; and Bolsonaro, with 30%. Ciro was cited by 4%; and Simone Tebet, for 3%.

Squid (EN): 41% (39% in the September 9 survey)

(EN): 41% (39% in the September 9 survey) Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 31% (30% in the previous survey)

(PL): 31% (30% in the previous survey) Ciro Gomes (PDT): 4% (4% in the previous survey)

(PDT): 4% (4% in the previous survey) Simone Tebet ( MDB): 3% (2% in previous survey)

MDB): 3% (2% in previous survey) Other answers: 3% (3% in previous survey)

3% (3% in previous survey) Blank/null/none: 5% (4% in previous survey)

5% (4% in previous survey) Do not know: 15% (17% in previous survey)

