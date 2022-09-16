Datafolha: Lula leads with 45%; Bolsonaro has 33%

SUAMY BEYDOUN/AGIF – PHOTOGRAPHY AGENCY/ESTADÃO CONTENTS Clauber Cleber Caetano/PR Reproduction / Twitter @cirogomes Flickr Simone Tebet

Lula, Bolsonaro, Ciro and Tebet are the most competitive candidates in the 2022 presidential race



17 days from 2022 electionsthe race for the Presidency of the Republic remains stable, with the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN) in the lead and sustaining a lead of more than 10 points. This is what the latest research shows. Datasheetreleased on the night of this Thursday, 15th. According to the survey, the PT sums up 45% of the voting intentions in the race for the Palácio do Planalto, the same level reached a week ago, which ensures 12 points ahead of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), which is in the second position, with 33% – in relation to the previous survey, the country’s representative oscillated negatively by one point, within the margin of error. the former minister Ciro Gomes (PDT), for example, went from 7% to 8% in the most recent poll, while the senator Simone Tebet (MDB) remains with 5% support among voters. Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) has 2%. The other candidates – Luiz Felipe d’Ávila (Novo), Sofia Manzano (PCB), Vera Lúcia (PSTU), Léo Péricles (Popular Unity), José Maria (Christian Democracy) and Kelmon Souza (PTB) did not score. Blanks and nulls are 4%. Another 2% did not know how to respond.

Considering only valid votes, excluding blank, null and undecided votes, the PT candidate has 48% of valid votes. That is, if the election were today, the presidential race would be resolved in the second round. Datafolha even tested the scenario of the second stage of the confrontation. According to the institute, the PT wins by 54% to 38%. In this clipping, blanks and nulls are 7% and 2% do not know.

Among voters who earn up to two minimum wages (49% of the Brazilian electorate), Lula has 52% of voting intentions, compared to 27% for President Jair Bolsonaro. Among the beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil, the PT beats the country’s president by 57% to 26%, which indicates that the R$200 increase granted within three months of the election did not have the effect expected by the reelection HQ. In the range of those earning 2 to 5 minimum wages, there is a technical tie between Bolsonaro (40%) and Lula (39%). Among women, who represent 52% of the Datafolha sample, the PT has 46% of the voting intentions, against 29% of the candidate from the Liberal Party (PL). Among men, the current president of the Republic leads by 44% to 37% – in relation to the previous survey, however, the federal chief executive dropped seven points.

Bolsonaro’s best performance occurs among evangelicals. In this segment, the President of the Republic would win in the first round, since he has 49% of voting intentions (52% of valid votes), against 32% for Lula, an advantage of 17 points. Among the Catholics, in turn, the PT has 51% (53% of the valid ones), compared to 28% of his opponent.

Spontaneous search

In the spontaneous scenario, when the names of the candidates are not presented, Lula has 41%, against 31% for Bolsonaro, which indicates a crystallization of the votes of the two main candidates for the Palácio do Planalto. Ciro Gomes has 4% and Tebet, 3%. The survey heard 5,926 people in 300 municipalities between the 13th and 15th of September. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points. The survey was registered with the TSE under number BR-04099/2022.