Datafolha, Quaest and ex-Ibope diverge in RJ and MG

In-person surveys in close periods show differences in results between leaders in disputes; in SP, discrepancy is between 2nd and 3rd place

Datafolha surveys released on Thursday (Sep.

According to the latest survey of Group Sheet, the advantage of Romeu Zema (Novo), with 53% of voting intentions, over Alexandre Kalil (PSD), 25%, in Minas is 28 percentage points. In the surveys of the two competing companies, this margin of advantage is much smaller, ranging from 16 to 19 points.

Among the people from Rio de Janeiro, Claúdio Castro (PL) scores 31% in Datafolha, against 27% for Marcelo Freixo (PSB) – a distance of 4 percentage points, configuring a technical tie in the margin of error. In the studies by Ipec and Quaest, the PL candidate easily leads that ranges from 10 to 15 points.

In São Paulo, the 3 large research companies give similar results in relation to the leader of the dispute, former mayor Fernando Haddad (PT). The discrepancy of results occurs when the percentages of the 2nd and 3rd places are considered.

Datafolha shows former minister Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) technically tied with the current governor of the state, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB). At Ipec and Quaest, Tarcísio has 5 to 7 point advantage on the toucan opponent.

Datafolha’s interviews are collected face-to-face at flow points, while those of Ipec and Quaest speak to potential voters at their homes. The differences in results can be explained by this factor.

The studies are registered with the Electoral Court under the following numbers

Minas Gerais (Datafolha -MG-03417/2022; Ipec – MG-02838/2022; Quaest – MG-09401/2022);

(Datafolha -MG-03417/2022; Ipec – MG-02838/2022; Quaest – MG-09401/2022); Rio de Janeiro (Datafolha – RJ-00509/2022; Ipec – RJ-01599/2022: Quaest – RJ-06349/2022);

(Datafolha – RJ-00509/2022; Ipec – RJ-01599/2022: Quaest – RJ-06349/2022); Sao Paulo (Datafolha – SP-06078/2022; Ipec – SP-04493/2022; Quaest – SP-04685/2022).

DIFFERENCES IN SURVEYS

This election, for both the presidential and state governments, is proving challenging for companies doing research. There are many results indicating divergent signals. It was difficult to know what the real trend is at this moment.

It is important to say that all polls are right, each within the methodology chosen. Each system can have advantages and disadvantages, depending on the situation they want to determine.

In 2018, for example – in the race for president – ​​there was much “embarrassed vote” in Jair Bolsonaro. Some face-to-face surveys had difficulty capturing this type of preference. Telephone polls, on the other hand, gave more comfort to part of the voters who opted for the then presidential candidate for the PSL (today, Bolsonaro is in the PL). It is still unclear what impact each methodology has on data collection.

In short, it is important to note that it is not a question of there being an error in one or another research. They are different methodologies. At the end of this campaign it will be possible to know which system was most appropriate to point out trends in the current Brazilian political moment.

