Datafolha survey in São Paulo: Haddad has 36%, Tarcísio, 22%, Rodrigo, 19%, and the two are technically tied | Elections 2022 in Sao Paulo

Datafolha Institute survey commissioned by Globe and by the newspaper “Folha de S.Paulo” and published this Thursday (15) reveals the indices of voting intentions for the governorship of São Paulo. The PT candidate, Fernando Haddad, maintains the lead in the dispute for the first round with 36% of the voting intentions. Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) went from 21% to 22%, and Governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), who is running for reelection, went from 15% to 19% and is technically tied with Tarcísio (see below) .

In the second round simulations, PT continues to appear ahead of both Rodrigo and Tarcísio (see more below).

The former mayor has 41% of voting intentions in the metropolitan region of São Paulo, compared to 31% in the interior of the state. Among evangelicals, the preference for PT is below average (29%), and among Catholics it is 38%.

In the clash between Tarcísio and Rodrigo, the current governor advanced six points among women, a segment in which he now appears numerically ahead of the opponent (21% to 16%). Among men, the Republican candidate has a wide advantage over the toucan (29% to 17%).

Among younger voters, aged 16 to 24, Tarcísio rose from 15% to 21% and is ahead of Rodrigo (21% to 12%). In the 45-49 age group, the governor gained 10 points (from 14% to 24%), and Tarcísio was stable (from 23% to 22%).

In the family income segment of 2 to 5 salaries, which represents 44% of Paulistas, the Republican candidate fluctuated from 23% to 25%, while Rodrigo advanced from 14% to 21%. Among those who earn up to two salaries, a group that covers 40% of voters, Tarcísio fluctuated from 13% to 15%, and Rodrigo, from 15% to 19%.

In these income segments, Haddad leads with 35% and 37%, respectively.

Among voters who vote for Lula (PT) for president, 65% intend to vote for Haddad for governor, 14% for Rodrigo, and 4% for Tarcísio. In the group of voters who say they vote for Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for president, 53% indicate a vote for Tarcísio, 18% for Rodrigo, and 7% for Haddad.

Among those who vote for Ciro Gomes (PDT), the votes for governor are mainly divided between Haddad (33%), Rodrigo (24%) and Tarcísio (13%). As for Simone Tebet’s (MDB) voters, 57% prefer Rodrigo, 17%, Haddad, and 7%, Tarcísio.

Overall, 37% of voters know the ballot box number of their gubernatorial candidate. Haddad voters are the ones who know the most about the information (49%). Then appear those who vote for Rodrigo (38%) and Tarcísio (25%).

1,808 people were interviewed between the 13th and 15th of September in 74 cities in São Paulo. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points, given a 95% confidence level. The survey was registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under number SP-06078/2022.

See the result of the stimulated survey for the 1st round

Stimulated and single response, in %:

Fernando Haddad (PT): 36% (in the previous survey, from 9/1, it was 35%)

Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans): 22% (21% in previous survey)

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 19% (15% in the previous survey)

Gabriel Colombo (PCB): 1% (1% in previous survey)

Antonio Jorge (Christian Democracy): 1% (1% in previous survey)

Carol Vigliar (Popular Unit): 1% (2% in previous survey)

Elvis Cezar (PDT): 1% (1% in previous poll)

Altino Júnior (PSTU): 1% (1% in previous survey)

Vinicius Poit (New): 1% (1% in previous survey)

Edson Dorta (PCO): 0% (1% in previous survey)

Blanks and Nulls: 11% (12% in the previous survey)

Don’t know: 7% (10% in previous survey)

Spontaneous and unique survey, in %:

Fernando Haddad (PT): 19%

Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans): 12%

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 9%

Current governor: 1%

PT candidate: 1%

Other responses: 6%

Blanks and Nulls: 8%

Don’t know: 44%

See the result of the research stimulated for the 2nd round

Scenario 1 – Haddad x Rodrigo; single stimulated response, in %:

Fernando Haddad ( EN ): 47% (in the previous survey, from 9/1, it was 48%)

47% (in the previous survey, from 9/1, it was 48%) Rodrigo Garcia ( PSDB ): 41% (38% in previous survey)

41% (38% in previous survey) Whites and Nulls: 11% (11% in previous survey)

11% (11% in previous survey) Do not know: 2% (3% in previous survey)

Scenario 2 – Haddad x Tarcísio; single stimulated response, in %: