Datafolha: Zema has 53% and Kalil has 25% in the running for governor of Minas | Elections 2022 in Minas Gerais

Datafolha Institute survey commissioned by TV Globo and by the newspaper “Folha de S.Paulo” and published this Thursday (15th) reveals the indices of voting intentions for the governorship of Minas Gerais.

The current governor and candidate for reelection by the Novo party, Romeu Zema, leads the contest in the first round with 53% of the voting intentions, followed by Alexandre Kalil (PSD), with 25% (see more below).

In the second round simulations, Zema appears leading the research in the dispute with Kalil (see more below).

The survey heard 1,212 people between the 13th and 15th of September in 62 cities in Minas Gerais. The margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points, given a 95% confidence level. The research was registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the number MG-03417/2022.

See the result of the stimulated survey for the 1st round

Stimulated and single response, in %:

Romeu Zema (New): 53% (in the previous survey, from 9/1, it was 52%)

Alexandre Kalil (PSD): 25% (22% in previous survey)

Carlos Viana (PL): 5% (4% in the previous survey)

Vanessa Portugal (PSTU): 1% (2% in previous survey)

Cabo Tristan (PMB): 1% (1% in previous survey)

Marcus Pestana (PSDB): 1% (1% in previous survey)

Renata Regina (PCB): 1% (1% in previous survey)

Blank/null/none: 7% (8% in previous survey)

Don’t know: 7% (7% in previous survey)

Candidate Indira Xavier (Popular Unity) was not named. Candidates Lorene Figueiredo (PSOL) and Lourdes Francisco (PCO) did not score. In the previous poll, on 9/1, both had 1% of voting intentions.

The Datafolha survey shows a scenario of stability in voting intentions for governor of Minas Gerais. The two best-placed candidates in the polls oscillated upwards, relative to the last poll, within the margin of error.

Zema achieves higher rates among men (57%) than among women (50%). It also leads among residents of the interior of the state (59%) than among residents of the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte (39%).

The candidate for the new also leads among those voters with a family income of more than 5 to 10 minimum wages (65%), among those who approve of the Bolsonaro government (70%) and among those who approve of the current management of the state government (75% ).

Kalil has more voting intentions in the Metropolitan Region of the capital (42%), while in the interior they are 18%. For voters who sympathize with the PT, the former mayor of Belo Horizonte has 50% of voting intentions.

The PSD candidate appears with 45% of voting intentions among voters who disapprove of the Bolsonaro government and 53% among those who disapprove of the current government in Minas.

The majority of Minas Gerais voters (64%) declared that their vote for governor was fully decided and 35% stated that they could still change their vote.

Among voters who can still change their vote to governor, Kalil and Zema share preference as the second choice vote. The PSD candidate has 19% of mentions in this group, while the Novo candidate has 18%.

Spontaneous and unique response, in %:

Romeu Zema (New): 31% (29% in previous survey)

Alexandre Kalil (PSD): 15% (15% in previous survey)

Carlos Viana (PL): 2% (1% in the previous survey)

Candidate supported by Lula: 1%

Other responses: 5% (3% in previous survey)

Blank/null/none: 7% (4% in previous survey)

Don’t know: 40% (48% in previous survey)

See the result of the research stimulated for the 2nd round

Stimulated and single response, in %:

Romeu Zema (New): 60% (59% in previous survey)

Alexandre Kalil (PSD): 33% (31% in the previous survey)

Blank/null/none: 4% (6% in previous survey)

Don’t know: 3% (4% in previous survey)