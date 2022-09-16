Deodora has a great idea to save Tertulinho’s marriage, breaks her face and Candoca gives the worst news

Deodora will organize a surprise party for Candoca, but will end up ruining her son’s wedding once and for all.

In Sertão SeaGlobo’s 6pm soap opera, the wedding of Tertulinho (Renato Góes) and Candoca (Isadora Cruz) will go from bad to worse. In the next chapters of the plot, Deodora (Deborah Bloch) will have a great idea to solve this situation. However, the plan will fail and, in the end, the doctor will end up announcing what her husband never wanted to hear.

the arrival of José Mendes (Sergio Guizé) has been leaving Candoca very confused and disturbing her relationship with Tertulinho. The businessman is willing to get the woman in his life back, but the son of Colonel Tértulio (José de Abreu) ​​will do everything to make sure that doesn’t happen. Despite being used to having everything, Tertulinho will now have to have a lot of wit to be able to dribble his rival’s attacks.

Faced with her son’s anguish, Deodora will decide to act to strengthen his relationship with his wife. On the occasion, she will send Lorena (Mariana Sena) to organize a wedding party for Candoca. Tertulinho, in turn, will find the most and give his mother all the support. On the other hand, the doctor will tell the niece of the priest of Canta Pedra that she is thinking of separating from her husband. Even so, Lorena will organize everything as Deodora requested.

On the day of the party, however, Candoca won’t be too excited and Nivalda (Titina Medeiros) will soon realize that. Then, the weather will heat up with the unexpected arrival of José Mendes at the site. Tertulinho, on the occasion, will be beside himself and will leave to confront his rival. The two will end up getting into an ugly fight that will ruin the party.

Candoca, in the face of this situation, will reach her limit and become very angry. In the end, she will take Tertulinho by surprise by filing for divorce. Yeah… Deodora’s plan will be a fiasco in six o’clock soap opera.

It is worth noting that Sertão Sea it is a work of Mario Teixeiraunder the general direction of Pedro Brenelli and artistic direction of Allan Fiterman. In the main roles, the six o’clock soap opera count with Isadora Cruz, Sergio Guizé, Renato GóesCyria Cordeiro, Débora Bloch, José de Abreu, Giovana Cordeiro and Enrique Díaz.