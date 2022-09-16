Desired by Botafogo, James Rodríguez and Marcelo join Olympiacos as reinforcements and already have a great challenge in the Europa League

Desired by the fans and board of the Botafogo, James Rodriguez and Marcelo will work together in Olympiacos, from Greece. The Brazilian left-back, who had already been announced by the Greek club for the 2022/23 season on the 2nd, welcomed the Colombian midfielder this Thursday (9/15) through social media.

“So happy to be back with you brother” 🤜🏼🤛🏾 Welcome @jamesrodriguez10!!! Let’s go guys!! 🔴“, wrote Marcelo on Instagram.

James and Marcelo played together for many years at Real Madridin 2014 to 2017 and between 2019 and 2020, and piled up important trophies in the Spanish team. The duo twice won the Spanish Championshipa European Champions League it’s the FIFA Club World Cup.

Olympiacos’ bad start in the Europa League

ex-club of Tiquinho Soarescurrent shirt number 9 of Botafogo, Olympiacos currently disputes the Europa League, second-tier competition on the continent. However, the Piraeus club did not start well in the group stage of the tournament. In the two initial rounds, two defeats, for the nantes (FRA)from the Botafogo left-back fabioper 2 to 1 out of the house, and a 3 to 0 this Thursday, as principal, for the Freiburg (ALE). O Qarabağfrom Azerbaijan, makes up the Group G.

📊 Updated ranking of Europa League 2022/23: