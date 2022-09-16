DF records 11 more confirmed cases of monkeypox

posted on 09/15/2022 18:50



The Federal District recorded, this Thursday (15/9), 11 more confirmed cases of monkeypox. According to the epidemiological report of monkeypox of the Health Department of the DF (SES), the capital has 245 positive notifications. Of this total, nine cases are in women and 236 in men.





The folder reported that laboratory tests ruled out another 488 cases that were under investigation. There are another 194 suspects being investigated. The epidemiological report shows that most are in the age group of 30 to 39 years, with 103 positive diagnoses. Then come people from 20 to 29 years old, who add up to 93 confirmed cases. Of the elderly aged 60 to 69, there are two infected.

Among the administrative regions, the Plano Piloto is the one with the highest incidence of the disease: 48 cases. Another 53 have been ruled out, 32 are under investigation and there are three likely. Then comes Águas Claras, with 31 positive diagnoses, 18 discarded, 13 under investigation and one probable.

What is monkeypox?

It is a zoonosis, a disease of animal origin transmitted to humans. It is an infectious virus.

How is it transmitted?



Transmission occurs through close contact with injuries, body fluids, respiratory droplets, and contaminated materials such as bedding. Person-to-person transmission occurs among those who have close physical contact with symptomatic people. Infection still occurs from surface contact – where the virus survives for up to 90 hours – or recently contaminated objects.

How to prevent yourself?



It is recommended that you avoid contact with contaminated people and that you wash your hands well. Do not share food, personal items, cutlery, plates, glasses, towels or bedding. However, these items can be reused after cleaning with common detergent.

How long can a person transmit the disease?



The incubation period of the virus is on average from 5 to 21 days, with transmissibility ranging from the onset of symptoms to the disappearance of the skin lesions.

What are the symptoms?



The main symptoms are skin sores and change in body temperature (above 37.5ºC). The person may also have pain in the body, head, and throat. The febrile period lasts for approximately five days. As the fever subsides, skin lesions begin to appear.

Initially, it is a reddish lesion, which rises and turns into a blister with the presence of colorless fluid. As the days go by, it becomes more yellowish and evolves into a healing process, turning into a crust and then breaking away from the skin. There is no totally asymptomatic patient (no symptoms). All infected people develop the skin lesions.

Is there treatment for the disease?



There is no specific treatment for monkeypox. Medical care should include symptomatic treatment, management of complications, and prevention of long-term sequelae.

Patients should receive fluids and food to maintain adequate nutritional status and be instructed to keep the skin lesions clean and dry. It is important that the person does not attempt to puncture or poke the blister.

What is the degree of lethality of the disease?



Deaths are rare events in this disease.





With information from the DF Health Department (SES)