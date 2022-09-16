Direct flights from Latam to Chile from R$1,140 to travel this year

Latam has a promotional air ticket to Chile. We found direct flights from Rio de Janeiro to Santiago from R$1,140 round trip, taxes included, or from São Paulo and more cities from R$1,241! The lowest values ​​are for traveling in 2022, including dates in September and October. And the offer is only valid until Sunday. Check the complete list at the end of the post or search directly on the Latam website.

In addition to Latam, those who live in Foz do Iguaçu find the lowest prices traveling with JetSmart from R$1,286. And those who leave Florianópolis and find prices from R$ 1,341.

It is worth noting that the lowest values ​​do not include the check-in of luggage, only a handbag plus a bag or backpack in the case of Latam. But the airline also has good prices on fares that include the volume dispatched.

In addition to the Chilean capital, there is an opportunity to visit neighboring Valparaíso and Viña del Mar, or to enjoy the famous ski resort in Valle Nevado.