Doctor recommends the best habits to prevent Alzheimer’s

Alzheimer’s is one of the most well-known dementias and is characterized by the gradual loss of cognitive functions, such as memory, reasoning, concentration and communication. The symptoms are caused by the death of brain cells and the progression of the disease is divided into three stages: mild, moderate and severe. Although there is no cure, when Alzheimer’s is diagnosed and treated early, it can be stopped with medication.

According to the International Alzheimer’s Association (ADI), the number of people with the condition should reach 75 million worldwide in 2030. But, despite being a disease directly linked to old age, due to the time it takes to install and cause effects to the patient, it is possible to take some actions even in youth to avoid the loss of cognitive functions and prolong the quality of life.

In an interview with metropolises, geriatrician Celene Queiroz Pinheiro, president of the Brazilian Alzheimer’s Association (ABRAz) in the São Paulo region, indicates the best habits to prevent the degenerative condition. The doctor points out that taking early measures can prevent up to half of cases of Alzheimer’s.

1. Regular practice of physical exercises

“The ideal is to practice 150 minutes a week of intense activities, such as running and weight training, or 300 minutes of low-intensity activities, such as walking and yoga”, says Celene. According to a study by George Washington University, in the United States, people who exercise are up to 33% less likely to develop dementia.

2. Control cholesterol and diabetes

Controlling chronic diseases is essential to avoid degenerative conditions, and there are several studies that indicate their relationship with problems such as high cholesterol and high blood sugar.

3. Varied food

The option for natural foods with varied nutrients, such as proteins, vegetables, carbohydrates and fiber, is essential to combat the development of dementia. Ingredients rich in fiber, such as green leaves and fruits, and in omega-3, such as fish, for example, are considered important in the fight against Alzheimer’s.

4. Socialization

In addition to practicing physical exercises, having your health up to date and eating healthy, the geriatrician emphasizes the importance of socialization in the prevention of degenerative diseases. Studies confirm that having a lot of social interaction, talking to friends and relatives often, can even reverse early signs of cognitive loss.

5. Vaccination up to date

“The benefits of vaccines go beyond preventing against target diseases, they also help to prevent the development of diseases such as Alzheimer’s. Among them are the flu and pneumonia vaccines”, teaches Celene. According to the doctor, the immunizers prevent the brain from wearing out with viral and bacterial infections and having any type of cell death, which is related to neurodegenerative conditions.

6. Avoid alcohol and cigarettes

The relationship of Alzheimer’s with habits such as smoking and alcohol consumption is proven by recent studies. According to health experts and researchers, substances can cause a more aggressive and rapid loss of cognitive functions.

7. Cognitive reserve

“One of the best ways to prevent Alzheimer’s is to stimulate the mind with studies, readings and various courses. These practices increase the cognitive reserve and prevent the death of brain cells”, points out the doctor.

Other efficient ways of preventing Alzheimer’s indicated by the specialist are having a good night’s sleep and being aware of hearing losses, because when they are not treated, they can result in a fall in cognition.

The president of ABRAz in São Paulo recalls that the association holds the Alzheimer’s Journey on 9/17, an online event to emphasize the importance of prevention and dissemination of information, treatments, diagnoses and to provoke reflection on the degenerative disease.

