Does Vale (VALE3) return to R$100? Here’s What Stops Stocks From Stronger Appreciation – Money Times

In the first half of 2022, mining and steel companies enjoyed a new rally with the prices of iron orebut concerns about the resumption of the Chinese economy have sent equities lower and are limiting a more consistent recovery in the sector.

Currently, the action of OK (VALE3) is traded close to R$70. Considering that the paper was traded above R$100 in March, there has been a strong correction in prices over the last few months.

Can Vale reach R$100 again? Analysts believe so.

Henrique Tavares, analyst at DVInvest, says that this is possible, but it is not an easy task. In addition to the resumption of iron ore, interest rates would have to recede and inflationary pressure would decrease, he says.

The expert believes that, although further declines may occur, Vale’s share should not fall much further.

In Tavares’ assessment, the company is traded with ore prices well below the prices that are negotiated, close to US$ 100 a ton.

“O valuation that we see today is something close to US$ 60 a ton of iron ore. not a valuation fair,” he says.

Given the high level of discount at which the paper is traded, Tavares sees Vale as an attractive business.

Régis Chinchilla and Luis Novaes, analysts at Land Investmentsstate that presenting good results is also an important catalyst for shares to rise again and reach close to R$100.

“In addition to the favorable scenario, the company should present good results, not least because the dividends are relevant to attract the buyer flow to the asset”, they reinforce.

On the other hand, analysts point out that Vale’s shares are cheaper in relation to international peers, which indicates that the downward movement may be ending.

Chinchilla and Novaes point out that the current value of the paper “does not reflect the results recorded recently”.

Need to unlock value

For the chief analyst Inter ResearchGabriela Joubert, for Vale to be traded above R$100, it would need to have “several value unlocks”, the main one being the resumption of steel production in China.

Joubert’s view is more cautious for the recovery of the Chinese economy. For the analyst, government stimulus should not change the situation of the real estate sector in the country.

“The crisis is deeper. We have seen, since last year, a policy of inhibiting speculative capital in the real estate sector”, he points out.

Furthermore, despite the good growth expected for base metals – with demand driven by important drivers, such as the energy transition to non-fossil fuels -, the operation still has its challenges.

“For the short term, it won’t unlock as much value,” says Joubert.

The first challenge is related to the stability and reliability of Vale’s operations, especially after the problems reported at the units in recent quarters.

The second challenge, even more complex, is to ensure that the future of energy transition arrives as expected.

According to Joubert, much of the current thesis of investments in base metals is based on the assumption that demand will build in higher prices for premium products, such as Class I nickel of Vale, making operations more profitable.

However, recent events (Covid-19, war in Europe and supply shocks) have generated an imbalance in the global structure of supply and demand, especially for commodities.

“Shocks like these delay the expected evolution for the promising scenario presented”, highlights Joubert.

In the long term, the unit can reach 30% of the company’s Ebitda, completes the chief analyst at Inter.

To buy or not to buy the stock?

Despite projecting more volatility for the stock, Joubert still sees the OK as an interesting action for the investor who is thinking about dividendsgiven the company’s strong cash position.

“Now, you need to consider that there is a greater risk when entering a role like this”, ponders the analyst. Inter has a neutral recommendation for Vale, with a target price of R$83.

Considering the bad global economic scenario, which impacts the demand for certain basic materials, including ore, Terra recommends looking for safety in more stable sectors or less exposed to the outside.

already the Bradesco BBIin the wake of the recent recovery in Chinese construction and industrial steel sales, is confident that Chinese construction activity will continue to improve seasonally in the coming weeks.

BBI continues with a buy recommendation for Vale, in addition to other names in the sector, such as Gerdau (GGBR4), Usiminas (USIM5), CSN (CSNA3) and CSN Mining (CMIN3).

