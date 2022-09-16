“don’t even know how to unlock it there”

The last chapter of the novel The favoritein rerun in Worth seeing againgives Globe, Irene (Glória Menezes) discover the true face of Flora (Patricia Pillar) and take drastic action. After being made a muggle by the shrew, the old woman will try to kill her, but will fail in the mission for not knowing how to use the revolver.

At first, Flora will invade Donatela’s (Claudia Raia) and Zé Bob’s (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) honeymoon and will graze the journalist. On the other hand, Irene and Lara (Mariana Ximenes) will appear in the place to be able to help the two protagonists from the clutches of the bitch.

See also: Summary of the novel A Favorita

Irene, in a desperate attempt, will take a gun out of her bag: “enough is enough, Flora!”, she will say. Flora will mock the veteran: “What are you going to do, you mummy? Will you shoot me? You don’t even know how to handle that gun, nor how to unlock that thing there ”, she will say. “Damn it!”, the rich woman will lament, with no way out.

The plot was written by João Emanuel Carneiro (same author of Avenida Brasil), starring Claudia Raia and antagonized by Patrícia Pillar in 197 chapters. The Globo production also featured Mariana Ximenes, Cauã Reymond, Murilo Benício, Carmo Dalla Vecchia, Ary Fontoura and Giulia Gam in the main cast.