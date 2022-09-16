Du Queiroz reveals that he played football in jail and says he almost gave up on his career before shining for Corinthians: ‘It was painful’

Du Queiroz is one of the highlights of Corinthians, finalist of the Copa do Brasil

Corinthians secured itself in the final of Brazil’s Cup with the 3 to 0 applied in the Fluminense, this Thursday (15), at Neo Química Arena. If Renato Augusto and Giuliano shone with goals, another player stood out for ‘carrying the piano’ to the stars: Du Queiroz.

Motorzinho of the Corinthians team under the command of Vítor Pereira, the young midfielder asserts himself more and more in the first team. And just about that doesn’t happen.

In the under-23 of the Corinthians team until the middle of last year, he even thought about giving up his career. It was with Sylvinho that he got his first opportunity and embraced it. But nothing that comes close to what he went through as a child.

In the mixed zone after the victory against Fluminense, the player made a strong revelation. Thrilled to play in the crowded Neo Química Arena, Du Queiroz recalled the period when he played ball in jail.

That’s right, Corinthians’ highlight football was in a prison. The fact happened in some of the visits to the father, who ended up in prison. All this when Du Queiroz was only seven years old.

“Fulfillment of a dream for me, I who came from Butantã, a favela, is everything to me. I moved a little while ago. I’m so happy for everything that’s happening in my life. Of course, we’ve always dreamed. a moment in my life, when I was in the under-23, I thought about giving up because it was difficult. But every time I went up to train, I didn’t go up by chance. I was giving my life in training and that’s when Sylvinho saw me and I made my debut. I did well and stayed”, said Du Queiroz, before completing.

“It took a while, but God was preparing the way. It was a difficult, painful path. At the age of 7 I was playing ball inside a jail. Now I can play in a Copa do Brasil final. Several times I had to go to jail when I was little. I grew a lot as a human being, since I was little, having the responsibility of a man. This all accredited me to be what I am today and to endure everything. Of course, there is criticism, but only I know the path I took, the things I went through to be here today”.

“It wasn’t me who was arrested, it was my father. But when the person is in prison, we suffer together, the family suffers together. No words for everything I’m living.”

Corinthians now face the Flamengo for the final of the 2022 Copa do Brasil. The first game takes place on October 12. The second and decisive one is scheduled for a week later, the 19th. The CBF will still draw the mands.