Ecorodovias (ECOR3) shares close down by almost 12% after the company wins auction with a premium of 16,151%

Ecorodovias (ECOR3) won this Thursday (15) the auction for the road concession of the so-called northwest lot of São Paulo, consisting of roads that connect cities such as São José do Rio Preto, Araraquara, São Carlos and Barretos, with a fixed grant value. of R$ 1.236 billion.

The amount represents a premium of 16,151% compared to the minimum grant of R$7.6 million. The event had three proposals, the second largest came from rival CCR (CCRO3), which offered BRL 753.8 million. The difference was not enough to take the dispute to the live voice.

The other bidder was Infraestrutura Brasil Holding XXI, from Pátria, which offered R$ 321.3 million.

After the auction result with a strong premium, the shares collapsed on B3, with ECOR3 closing down by 11.97%, at R$ 5.37.

The 30-year concession comprises about 600 kilometers of highways and is expected to invest BRL 10 billion in works and another BRL 3.9 billion in operations, according to the São Paulo government.

The contract also includes a variable grant of 8.5% of gross revenue.

The lot consists of a new stretch of concession and two already granted, operated until then by the concessionaires Triângulo do Sol – from Italy’s Atlantia and the Bertin family – and Tebe – from a group of engineering companies.

