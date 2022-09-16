Ecorodovias (ECOR3): why did the victory in the “Noroeste Paulista” auction displease investors so much?

Last Thursday’s session (15) was one of strong emotions for Ecorodovias (ECOR3). During the afternoon, the company participated in the auction for the highway concession of the so-called Northwest São Paulo Lot, consisting of roads that connect cities such as São José do Rio Preto, Araraquara, São Carlos and Barretos.

After a dispute with CCR (CCRO3) and Infraestrutura Brasil Holding XXI, from Pátria, Ecorodovias was victorious in the dispute by presenting a fixed grant value of 1.236 billion, a premium of 16,151% compared to the minimum grant of BRL 7.6 millions. The second largest proposal was R$ 753.8 million, from CCR, while that of Infraestrutura Brasil Holding XXI was R$ 321.3 million.

“The northwest lot generates Ebitda [lucro antes de juros, impostos, depreciações e amortizações] since the beginning of the concession and extends the duration of the portfolio”, said Ecorodovias in a material fact, adding that its offer “clearly demonstrates the company’s commitment to growth with sustainable returns and financial discipline”.

The 30-year concession comprises about 600 kilometers of highways and is expected to invest BRL 10 billion in works and another BRL 3.9 billion in operations, according to the São Paulo government. The contract also includes a variable grant of 8.5% of gross revenue.

Despite the victory in the auction, shares of Ecorodovias tumbled almost 12% last Thursday, with investors and market analysts showing concern about the amounts paid by the company. Rival CCR, in the same trading session, had a fall of 1.59% in its assets.

Pedro Bruno and Lucas Laghi, analysts at XP, see room for good returns assuming some operational efficiencies versus government estimates and project leverage (Internal Rate of Return, IRR, leveraged real of 10.7%; Net Present Value, NPV, of around R$250 million, around 7% of the market value).

“However, the winning bid raises market concerns around Ecorodovias’ financial leverage and its high commitment to capex, or capital investments (4.1 times the ratio between net debt and Ebitda and around R$30 billion in capex to be executed, pre-auction), which, in our opinion, is the reason behind the negative performance of the shares”, evaluated the analysts, who reiterated a neutral recommendation for the stock.

According to analysts, despite the project’s mature and low-risk profile, its need for investments of BRL 10 billion (50% in the first seven years) plus BRL 1.2 billion in grants exceeds the projected Ebitda until 2029, increasing the Ecorodovias already has high leverage (the ratio between the project’s net debt and Ebitda peaks at 6.2 times in 2027). In addition, they point out, Ecorodovias has reached a total of around R$40 billion in capex commitments including this project (more than 10 times its current market value).

Goldman Sachs analysts estimate a potential negative NPV at R$656 million. “However, we will wait for Ecorodovias to provide more context on this tender to better understand and assess the potential for value creation”, they highlighted.

Analysts remain with a neutral recommendation for the shares, seeing other names in the segment with greater potential. The target price for the assets is R$ 7.60 for twelve months, an appreciation potential of 41.5% in relation to the closing of the previous day.

Bradesco BBI highlighted that the demise of Ecorodovias shares the day before reflects two market concerns: 1) whether Ecorodovias can generate value through this offer and 2) whether the company will need to raise capital to deleverage its balance sheet.

On the first issue, the analysts who signed the report believe that Ecorodovias can achieve an attractive leveraged return of 13.5% with the Noroeste Paulista concession.

“Although the R$1.2 billion grant (to be paid in early 2023) seems aggressive, we note that the difference of R$483 million in the bids offered by Ecorodovias and CCR is lower than the one-year Ebitda for this concession with the Intervias and Tebe operations. Both Ecorodovias and CCR seemed to expect similar returns”, they point out.

On the second point, analysts project that the financial leverage of Ecorodovias could increase to 4.3 times the ratio between net debt and Ebitda for 2023 and then fall to 3.7 times in 2024, from a ratio of 4.1 times net debt/EBITDA accumulated in twelve months at the end of the second quarter of 2022.

“Although this leverage limits the firepower of Ecorodovias to bid for new concessions without carrying out an equity offering, if we take into account its cash flow resilience, capex plan and debt profile, leverage appears to be manageable,” they point out. Finally, they estimate that Noroeste Paulista should add an NPV of R$523 million or R$0.80 per ECOR3 share. Thus, being more optimistic, they maintain the outperform recommendation (a performance above the market average), with a target price of R$12, or a 123% upside potential compared to the previous day’s closing.

Company vision and plans for the future

After the auction, Marcello Guidotti, president of EcoRodovias, said he is confident that the Northwest Lot of São Paulo highways will add “a lot of value” to the group.

“We studied this lot very well, as well as all the others. This one, in particular, is very mature, with a consolidated traffic history, we are entering projects with financial discipline”, he said after the auction promoted on B3. “We don’t have to be guided by the proposals of others, we have a very solid proposal, we are absolutely confident that we will be able to add value to the group”, he added.

The executive highlighted that the company has a strong engineering team, with assets of various complexities. “(This project has) very simple capex in terms of engineering, although voluminous, it does not have major works.”

Guidotti said the company must have traditional financing.

“We’ve already talked to the BNDES, the (bank) really likes the project. We will certainly make an initial bridge loan, so that we can take the concession in the first 2 or 3 years”, he clarifies. “We will have a bridge loan and take out with BNDES, we will probably use infrastructure debentures,” he added.

The executive said that, in this project, 70% should be financing and 30% equity. Guidotti also highlighted that this asset reduces the group’s leverage in the first years. “It is important to point out that the concession has already started with very strong cash generation, with an important Ebitda from day one. (The asset) generates more cash than debt loss.”

According to him, as the capex is executed, in the future the other assets are already more mature. “We have these metrics under control, we understand that this project fits very well in our portfolio.” EcoRodovias was advised by Santander.

The president of EcoRodovias said that the company continues to look at priority projects for the future. “We have our priorities, in the federal program in particular (the highways) in Paraná. (The BR) 381 project is also being studied.”

He added that “everything indicates” that these auctions should come out this year. “We are in a moment of elections, but these are state programs, not government programs.” The executive added that inflation and material costs are known information. “Knowing this information makes us able to put this in the proposal, it is not news that the price of asphalt has grown more than inflation.”

(with Estadão Content)

Sign up and discover why the stock market crash represents a rare buying opportunity and see 6 incredibly cheap stocks to buy today

Related