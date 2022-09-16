Edu, from Cruzeiro, quotes Adriano and comments on controversial photo: ‘Selfish world’

photo: Reproduction / Supersports Edu was Cruzeiro’s top scorer in the year, with 19 goals scored in 41 games

Cruzeiro’s top scorer in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, with eight goals in 26 matches, Edu was criticized by part of the celestial crowd. Earlier this week, a photo showing the striker allegedly blowing smoke from an electronic cigarette circulated on social media. However, the 29-year-old player denied the accusations and condemned the act of those who put him in the crosshairs of negative comments.

In an exclusive interview with supersports – which will be published in full this Friday (16/9) -, Edu stated that he did nothing wrong and hinted that the smoke in the photograph is a montage. He explained that he was enjoying the last day off given by coach Paulo Pezzolano after the 1-0 victory over Operrio, in Mineiro.

Edu said that he was accompanied by two friends during a pagode show held in a futevlei court, near his house. He also said that the establishment belongs to one of these colleagues and, daily, he frequents the place to chat.

“I spoke more because I was involving Jaj’s name and could end up harming him, because he was not (in the photo), and also because it was on a day off. futevlei. The owner there, who is on my side, is Ian, and on his side is Neylor, who is the security guard at the establishment”, he began.

“Whoever can see the whole image can see that I had two bottles of water on the table and with two partners exchanging ideas, showing something on the cell phone. she looks like a cloud in my face,” he explained.

photo: Reproduction / Social networks Edu appeared blowing smoke from what appears to be an electronic cigarette.

When positioning himself on the image, the Cruzeiro striker criticized the people who judged him without having knowledge of the facts. Edu characterized the episode as a “very great misfortune” and said that the smoke in the photo is not real.

“Unfortunately, there are these evil people, but I won’t even say that I’m right or wrong, they interpret things the way they want. I think it was a great misfortune, whoever did this acted with a lot of mf, wanting to get in the way and tarnish me. my image in a situation where I really don’t see any problem”, he declared.

“May God forgive these bad people”

Edu stated that he was upset with the judgment he suffered from some fans. However, he said he is aware that this can happen to any professional athlete due to constant media exposure.

“The people are very mean, but it’s part of it, that’s the price you pay for being a public figure, a player who is in the spotlight. Unfortunately, people much prefer to see the things you do, theoretically, wrong than the right”, he reiterated.

When sending a message to the critics, Edu quoted a phrase by Adriano Imperador that became famous after the former striker showed off a shirt when he scored a goal for Flamengo in the classic against Vasco, for the 2010 Carioca Championship. shirt: ‘May God forgive these bad people,'” he recalled.

“People need to stop generalizing the athlete’s life, saying that the guy has to stay alone at home, that’s not how things work. The world has to stop being selfish. I have my moments of leisure, I’m a human being like any other”, he concluded.

Hired by Cruzeiro during the association’s management, in December 2021, Edu became a key player for coach Paulo Pezzolano.

Although he fluctuated in Srie B, shirt 99 participated in 26 of the 29 games and scored eight goals. He also scored four times in the Copa do Brasil and seven in the Campeonato Mineiro.

Reply from Edu in full

