Eliana poses with her ex, her husband and two children and surprises

Eliana poses with her husband, her two children and her ex in a family photo

the presenter Eliana surprised by posing with her ex-husband, her current partner and their two children. The famous was married to the music producer João Marcello Boscolli between 2008 and 2014. From this relationship, the artist had her first child. The boy Arthur was born on August 11, 2011 and currently the boy is 11 years old.

A few months after the separation, the presenter began a relationship with the television director. Adriano Ricco. On September 10, 2017, they became the proud dads of little girl Manuela. The wait for the second heiress was complicated, Eliana she had a risky pregnancy and spent months in hospital. After a lot of care, the little girl was born healthy and grows strong! Manu recently turned 5 years old.

At the time she announced the end of her marriage to the cultural producer, the presenter stated in interviews that friendship continued and family was above all. Years passed and the famous showed that she does maintain friendship and good coexistence with Arthur’s father.

João Marcello Bôscolli was present at the luxurious party promoted by the artist in celebration of his firstborn’s 11th birthday. The owl daddy didn’t miss the boy’s beautiful birthday celebration. The cultural producer posed smiling and clinging to his son in front of the exquisite decoration. The party was themed after the American television series “Stranger Things” and it was all organized by the renowned decorator Andrea Guima.

To register the special moment in Arthur’s life, the family came together for the photo! In the image taken by professional photographers, Adriano Ricco appears with his youngest Manuela in his arms and smiling. The birthday boy appears in the center of the photo a little ahead of the stepfather and parents. While Eliana and João Marcello Boscôlli pose hugging and smiling for the cameras.

Tell us what you think!