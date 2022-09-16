Engie sells its last coal-fired thermal

Yadunandan Singh

Engie Brasil has just sold the Pampa Sul Thermoelectric Power Plant — ending its process of divesting coal assets within the plan to become the largest 100% renewable energy generator in the country.

The buyers were funds from the managers Starboard and Perfin, which each took 50% of the business.

The two managers are paying BRL 450 million for the asset and taking on debt of around BRL 1.8 billion. The plant — located in Candiota, Rio Grande do Sul — has an installed capacity of 345 megawatts (MW) and serves around 1.3 million people in the region.

The plant has long-term contracts for the sale of energy in the regulated market (until 2044), and a variable cost of around R$60 per MWh. The concession ends in 2050.

A source close to the transaction said the biggest draw for Starboard and Perfin was the valuation of the operation. “It was an opportunistic transaction because Engie was needing to get off fossil fuels.”

Engie made a global commitment to abandon coal by 2027. In Brazil, the goal was to exit the segment by 2025.

Last August, Engie had already sold the Jorge Lacerda Thermoelectric Complex to Fram Capital. The manager paid BRL 315 million for the asset, which has an installed capacity of 857 MW.

For Engie, the transaction is symbolic — and small. At the end of the second quarter, the Pampa Sul plant represented only 4% of the generator’s installed capacity, of more than 8.4 GW.

The company must use proceeds from the sale to invest in more renewable generation assets.

Starboard invested through its fund flagship, the Starboard Special Situations III. Perfin invested through Perfin Space X.

