Entrepreneur of Pedrinho charges Corinthians and Duilio in humorous posts after classification

This Thursday, Corinthians beat Fluminense by the aggregate score of 5 to 2 and guaranteed the classification for the final of the Copa do Brasil. Thus, Timão guaranteed almost R$42 million to its coffers, adding up all the awards received so far in the competition.. With that, an old acquaintance of President Duilio Monteiro Alves came to the fore to charge the club: Will Dantas.

The manager of the player Pedrinho, formed and revealed by Timão, came to social networks to collect the black-and-white representative of his debt for the sale of the player, in 2020. Despite making two humorous posts on their social networks, the agent of the athlete who is currently at Atlético-MG said he would call Duilio to have a conversation and that part of the amount received by CBF could be sent to him as part of the debt that the Parque São Jorge club owes him – see below.

​”25 million in the account, give me 20 to pay off (the debt) and keep five in change. Go Corinthians. I want the title now, bastard”, said the businessman.

“2-0 at 46 (minutes)… that’s it, make the CBF check. Hey, Duilio, let’s have that little talk, daddy”added Will Dantas.

remember the debt

Sold for 18 million euros (about R$117 million at the time) to Benfica, from Portugal, Pedrinho had his pass divided as follows: 70% was from Corinthians and the other 30% from his manager, Will Dantas. Therefore, the agent was entitled to approximately R$35 million.

Despite this, Corinthians anticipated the value of the athlete’s entire sale and agreed with Will Dantas that he would pay his share of the negotiation in three installments. In February of this year, the businessman revealed to the PodcasTimão who has not yet received anything from the club. Even so, at the time he said he was grateful to Timão and trusted Duilio.

Therefore, it is not possible to know if the businessman made the post in a sarcastic tone, demanding the manager or if it was only in a humorous tone, celebrating the team’s classification in the final of the competition.

See Will Dantas’ posts on his social networks

Playback / Social networks

Playback / Social networks

See more at: Pedrinho, Copa do Brasil, Debt of Corinthians and Dulio Monteiro Alves.