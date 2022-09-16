Episode 5 credits reference Deadpool, Cyclops, Fantastic Four and more

Credits art brought references to various heroes of the Marvel Universe

As expected, She-Hulk is one of the most self-aware productions in the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far, the series plays a lot with Jennifer Walters’ ability to break the fourth wall and always brings several very peculiar references to the rest of this world. Now, in the fifth episode credits art, we have a reference to Deadpool, Cyclops, the Thing, and other well-known MCU heroes.

The art in question shows Nikki Ramos (Ginger Gonzaga) and pug (Josh Segarra) amidst several athletic shoes with visuals inspired by various heroes of the Marvel. Pug appears happily looking at an Iron Man shoe, but behind them we have several different characters.

In addition to shoes inspired by the Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Moon Knight and Spider manaround Nikki we can see three very special products: a shoe with a look inspired by Deadpool (behind her head), one with the look of the Thing (in front of Nikki’s face) and also one inspired by the cyclops (in the second division below Thing’s tennis).

The art is being widely publicized on social networks, check out the scene published by marvel news on twitter:

Obviously, this doesn’t mean that the heroes are already present in the MUC, but it’s just a small tribute and easter egg, added there by Kagan McLeod, the artist behind the art we see in the credits at the end of every episode.

So, what do you think about the references? Don’t forget to comment!

She-Hulk airs every Thursday, exclusively on Disney+.

