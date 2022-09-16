Eric Faria sends a message to Flamengo fans: ‘Keep it in memory’

On the rise since the arrival of Dorival Junior, Flamengo is in the finals of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores. After Rubro-Negro’s victory over São Paulowho qualified the team for the decision of the national tournament, journalist Eric Faria took to social networks and sent a message to the fans of the Rio de Janeiro club.

– Red and black, enjoy in the sun or in the rain. Have fun. Keep in memory. What you are seeing is history. Many of you who only heard will now be able to tell you what you lived. They are also part of an eternal generation. decisions. titles. Protagonism in Brazil. In America – wrote Eric.

To reach the Libertadores final, Flamengo passed Vélez in the semifinals, in addition to Corinthians and Deportes Tolima in the previous stages. In the last four years, Rubro-Negro has been in the final of the competition three times. If Athletico Paranaense wins, on October 29, the club will be three-time champion of the tournament.

In the Copa do Brasil, Flamengo did not appear in the decision since 2017, when it was defeated by Cruzeiro. The last title of Rubro-Negro in the competition took place in 2013, against Athletico Paranaense. In the Brazilian Championship, the carioca club is in 3rd place, with 45 points.