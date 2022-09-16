Ex-Spice Girls reveals he was sexually abused before the group’s debut concert







Mel C was sexually assaulted the day before the Spice Girls’ historic concert at the age of 23 Photo: Playback/Instagram/@melaniecmusic

the british singer Melanie Chisholm48 years old, established herself in the pop universe as Mel C of the Spice Girls. What most of her fans didn’t know is that, before the group’s debut concert on stage, in October 1997, she was sexually abused.

The case took place in a hotel in Istanbul, in Turkey, the day before the group performs. The artist, who was 23 years old when the abuse took place, reported that the assailant was a masseuse responsible for taking care of the girl band.

Melanie gives details about the case for the first time in an interview with the podcast how to failreleased this Wednesday, the 14th.

“What happened to me, I kind of buried it right away, because there were other things to focus on. Everything around it was leading to the culmination of everything I ever wanted to do,” shares the singer. She explains that this had to be done because it was necessary to focus on preparing for the performance that would mark the Spice Girls’ debut in the 90s.

Mel C adds that, when the sexual abuse occurred, she was in an environment where she had to take her clothes off in front of this professional, which made her more confused about what happened. “I felt very vulnerable, very ashamed.”

Now, after sharing that burden with her fans, the artist says the full story will be better explained in her new autobiography, “Who I Am: Mu Story,” released this week. Thursday the 15th in the UK.

“I think it’s important that I talk about and ultimately deal with it,” he says.

