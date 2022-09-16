Extra allowance from the INSS with three installments of R$ 1,500: who can receive it?

A lot of people don’t know, but INSS beneficiaries will be able to receive up to three installments of an extra allowance worth R$ 1,500! The news took many Social Security policyholders by surprise. At the end of the year, the amounts can be used to pay bills, settle debts, buy Christmas gifts, travel and much more.

Currently, about 36 million Brazilians receive INSS benefits. With the Pension Reform, some of the most important criteria for granting these benefits were modified. Therefore, it is worth paying attention to the legislation. We explain below everything you need to know about the new payments; check out.

Discover the news of Social Security

The novelty of the INSS is an extraordinary payment from Social Security, which comes with the aim of helping retirees and pensioners who have suffered economic losses during the heaviest waves of the Covid-19 pandemic. The special withdrawal will have a total value of R$ 4500, divided into three installments of R$ 1500.

See too: 7 REAL reasons that can cancel your INSS retirement

Who can receive the extra allowance from the INSS?

The new INSS payment, unfortunately, will not be available to all INSS retirees and pensioners. In fact, it will work as a kind of unemployment insurance for Social Security policyholders who were laid off without just cause during the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition, to receive payments, beneficiaries must meet the requirements of Law 7,998 of 1990, which deals with unemployment insurance.

See too: Will INSS benefits be EARLY? Learn more about the Institute’s new system

Does the INSS extra allowance already have a payment date?

The extra allowance from the INSS has not yet been approved by the Chamber of Deputies. Therefore, the benefit does not yet have a date to be paid.. Apparently, if the proposal is accepted, payments will begin in 2023. The INSS extra allowance project comes from federal deputy Aline Gurgel. Currently, the proposal is being processed in a conclusive character.

Last year, the proposal for an extra allowance from the INSS was approved by the Commission on the Rights of the Elderly. Then, the project was sent to the Commission of Work, Administration and Public Service – where it continues to be discussed.

If approved by the Commission, the project will be sent to the Finance and Taxation Commission and the Constitution, Justice and Citizenship Commission. Finally, it will still depend on presidential sanction. In other words, Social Security beneficiaries will still have to wait a long time to access the R$1500 payments.