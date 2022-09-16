Fans Bamor are banned from attending football stadiums throughout Brazil

The Justice granted an injunction from the state Public Ministry and prohibited the presence of the organized supporters Bamor, from Bahia, in places where sporting events take place across the country.

Fans are prohibited from attending stadiums wearing elements that identify them as members of the fans, such as any clothing, caps, banners, flags or similar, and must keep a distance of 3,000 meters from the game venues.

The decision was published this Thursday (15). The ban is valid until the judgment on the merits of the public civil action filed by the MP, through the prosecutor Thelma Leal. The action asks for the same punishment for the fans Os Imbatíveis (TUI), from Vitória, but this decision has not yet been published.

The closing of Bamor’s headquarters was also determined, preventing the holding of events and concentration of fans, even without using elements indicative of the organized crowd, in the two days prior to the games of Bahia.

According to the determination, Bamor must present within five days the updated list of its members. Any failure to comply with any determinations generates a daily fine of R$ 5 thousand.

Bamor’s ban on stadiums came after a fight between fans from Bahia and Vitória, on September 4, in the neighborhood of São Caetano, in Salvador. The confrontation was recorded hours before the duel between Vitória and ABC, in Barradão, for Série C of the Brazilian Championship. Three people were injured. Another 54 were taken to the Central de Flagrantes and two were arrested for attempted murder – later they were released and will respond in freedom.

In a note published on social media, Bamor stated that it was not notified by the Justice about the decision and that it will maintain its participation in sporting events until it is notified. Bahia’s next game is on the 24th, against Operário-PR, at Fonte Nova.

Check out the full note:

“Torcida Organiza Bamor comes through this to clarify some news that were broadcast about our institution this morning.

Our institution so far has not been notified with any type of impediment or punishment regarding presence in the stadiums. In other words, there was no communication from the DUE RESPONSIBLE for these sanctions.

Therefore, our presence at sporting events remains maintained until further notice. We will continue to work hard for the next Squadron game and focused on executing what we know how to do best, PARTY!

Att, Board of Directors.

BAMOR TWISTED 1978

NO ONE BEATS US IN VIBRATION!”