Fbio Santos leads interceptions and stands out in the semifinals; see numbers

Fábio Santos was one of the highlights in Corinthians’ 3-0 victory in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. Experienced, the side drew attention in defensive individual duels and also managed to support when needed. He finished the game with six ball recoveries and no fouls.

Among the six times he recovered the ball, Fábio Santos intercepted passes three times and led the way in the match. In addition, he made three tackles. All this without making a single mistake.

“Uncle Chico”, as he is known by Fiel on social media, was highly praised by fans. The winger had a good passing rate, with 34 out of 40 attempts (85%), in addition to hitting two of the three shots he tried.

About to turn 38, Fábio was spared in the previous match, against São Paulo, in the management of minutes that Vítor Pereira does with the player. Praised by the coaching staff and the board, the side is close to announcing the renewal for another year with Corinthians.

Check the complete numbers of Fábio Santos in the match

🦅 Fábio Santos was the best on the field by the Footstats Index in Corinthians’ victory: ◉ 3 disarms

◉ 3 interceptions 🥇

◉ 7 hits

◉ 34/40 passes right

◉ 2/3 certain launches

◉ No fouls committed ℹ️ 7.9 in the Footstats Index Played fine! pic.twitter.com/W14trYL4OI — Footstats I2A (@Footstats) September 16, 2022

