Fbio Santos reveals intimacy with Corinthians’ board and confesses about renewal: ‘It will happen’

Fábio Santos had another outstanding night in the Copa do Brasil and received many compliments from Fiel. Leader of ball recoveries, the full-back who turns 38 this Friday, spoke about the upcoming renewal with Corinthians.

The winger is the oldest player in the squad., but has received chances in the main games of Corinthians de Vítor Pereira in the season. Fábio’s plan was to end his career at the end of 2022, but that should not be what will happen. the experienced player is forwarding a renewal with the board for another season.

“They’ve known me for a long time, they know my potential, regardless of my age they have the training numbers, I hardly miss training, every game I’m at his disposal to do this rotation. So it’s not a prize because I’m handsome, or I’m cool, but I think that because of the performance, they analyzed it, they agreed with it and God willing, this renewal will happen.”, revealed the athlete.

Coach Vítor Pereira has been alternating between Lucas Piton and Fábio Santos in the initial team. The “load control”, according to the coach, has been essential for Fábio to be able to deliver what he delivers in matches.

“He is not a player who can play every three days, but when he is fresh, he gives us what he gave us today”, praised the coach at a press conference.

Corinthians’ next clash is this Sunday, against América-MG, for the 27th round of the Brasileirão. The ball rolls at 18:00 and, given the words of Vítor Pereira, the side should not be among the holders.

