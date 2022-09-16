Federal government includes over 450,000 families in Auxílio Brasil

The Ministry of Citizenship reported this Thursday (15/9), less than three weeks before the first round of elections, that another 450,000 families will receive Auxílio Brasil as of September.
The number of beneficiaries will increase from 20.20 million to 20.65 million. The program will pay R$ 12.47 billion this month.
The deposit starts next Monday (19/9), for beneficiaries with a Social Registration Number (NIS) ending in 1. The staggered schedule of transfers follows the official calendar until September 30th.
President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has been promoting Auxílio Brasil in his reelection campaign.
Today, the value of the benefit is R$ 600, but the Annual Budget Law Project (PLOA) sent by the federal government itself to Congress provides resources for the payment of R$ 405 per month starting next year.
Despite this, Bolsonaro has said in interviews that he will maintain the current benefit amount.
In an electoral program aired last Thursday (9/8) on radio and TV, the president’s campaign even promised an increase of R$ 200 to Auxílio Brasil for those who find a job. That is, the amount would reach R$ 800.
Currently, the emancipation rule – when a member gets a formal job – provides that the person can continue receiving the benefit if the family income does not exceed R$ 525 per month.