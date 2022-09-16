Federal government includes over 450,000 families in Auxílio Brasil

The Ministry of Citizenship reported this Thursday (15/9), less than three weeks before the first round of elections, that another 450,000 families will receive Auxílio Brasil as of September.

The number of beneficiaries will increase from 20.20 million to 20.65 million. The program will pay R$ 12.47 billion this month.

Auxílio Brasil is the Bolsonaro government's income distribution program that replaced Bolsa Família. Monthly, the Ministry of Citizenship automatically selects the families that will receive the benefit. The selection is made considering the data entered by responsible bodies in the Single Registry of the federal government's social programs. The program is intended for families in extreme poverty. Families in poverty will also be able to receive if they have, among the members, pregnant women or people under the age of 21. Families with a per capita income of up to R$100 will be considered in a situation of extreme poverty, while those with a per capita income of up to R$200 will be considered in a condition of poverty. Auxílio Brasil started in November with an adjustment of 17.84%, which changed the average amount to R$ 217.18. However, in December, an "Extraordinary Benefit" was created, which made the installment reach R$ 400. Program replaces the extinct Bolsa Família. Caixa will be responsible for carrying out the transfer of income and providing channels to assist those who have questions about the withdrawal of the benefit. The query to find out if the installment is available can be carried out through the Auxílio Brasil and CAIXA Tem app or calling Caixa Auxílio Brasil Customer Service on 111. Then enter your CPF or NIS.

The deposit starts next Monday (19/9), for beneficiaries with a Social Registration Number (NIS) ending in 1. The staggered schedule of transfers follows the official calendar until September 30th.

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has been promoting Auxílio Brasil in his reelection campaign.

Today, the value of the benefit is R$ 600, but the Annual Budget Law Project (PLOA) sent by the federal government itself to Congress provides resources for the payment of R$ 405 per month starting next year.

Despite this, Bolsonaro has said in interviews that he will maintain the current benefit amount.

In an electoral program aired last Thursday (9/8) on radio and TV, the president’s campaign even promised an increase of R$ 200 to Auxílio Brasil for those who find a job. That is, the amount would reach R$ 800.

Currently, the emancipation rule – when a member gets a formal job – provides that the person can continue receiving the benefit if the family income does not exceed R$ 525 per month.