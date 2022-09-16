Fifth episode has no post-credits scene

Who expected to see yet another fun post-credits scene at the end of the fifth episode of She-Hulk was disappointed this Thursday (15). For the first time since its debut, the series did not include any of these moments. The showrunner’s decision Jessica Gao and his team, though, makes perfect sense. In the final minutes of “Malvadinha, Verdinha and de Calça Apertadinha”, it is revealed that Daredevil (Charlie Cox) is finally arriving. I mean, why the marvel studios would you take the weight off that discovery with a joke?

Still, there’s no denying that the absence of a post-credits scene was strange. The constancy of these moments in the series has become one of its hallmarks, especially considering how everyone so far, without exception, has highlighted the everyday character of Jen Walters’ superheroine life (Tatiana Maslany) and his friends, a differential of the series within the epic scope of the MCU.

Perhaps the series will resume its pattern in the next episodes. Until then, relive all of She-Hulk’s post-credits scenes here.

She-Hulk is shown on Thursdays at Disney+. Before the next episode, check out our interview with actress Tatiana Maslany:

