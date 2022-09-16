Fighting cancer, Tiago Leifert’s daughter appears in rare video

Daughter of Tiago Leifert appears in rare video on social networks

This Thursday morning (15th), Daiana Garbin, wife of Tiago Leifert, showed a moment with his daughter, Lua, that currently fighting eye cancer.

In the stories of your official profile on Instagram, the journalist appeared in a rare video in which she appears with the little one, who is currently 1 year and 10 months old.

During the very rare appearance, Tiago Leifert’s daughter appears with a filter on her facewhere they are using to publicize the campaign against retinoblastoma, the eye cancer she faces.

The campaign serves to alert and inform society about the disease that mainly affects children up to 5 years of age. The event will take place at Parque do Ibirapuera, in São Paulo, and will be attended by volunteer doctors who will be available to answer questions about the disease.

“Moon! Look, how beautiful! Keeping an eye on them”, said Daiana Garbin, while hugging her daughter who was posing for the video.

After 1 year of treatment, Tiago Leifert makes an announcement about his daughter’s cancer: “It happens” Tiago Leifert and wife vent in a video about their daughter’s treatment for rare cancer: “Help us” Triumphal return: Tiago Leifert, after exploding at Globo and resigning, officially signs to return to the station

The filter had the shape of two little red eyes and underneath it said: “I’m keeping an eye on the little eyes… against childhood eye cancer”.

It is worth mentioning that the campaign moved the public and celebrities such as Luciano Huck, Michel Teló, Ana Furtado, Sabrina Sato and others, who joined the wave and started using the eye filter.

MORE ABOUT THE SUBJECT

For those who don’t know, the daughter of Tiago Leifert and Daiana Garbin, has been treating the tumor for over a year. Since then, both prefer to maintain discretion and do not usually expose images of the little girl on social networks, being more discreet about it.

Lua, has a tumor called retinoblastoma, which affected both eyes in an advanced degree, so she faced chemotherapy, radiotherapy, good and bad news too, but always with a lot of energy and vitality.

At the time, Tiago Leifert even abandoned the command of ‘Big Brother Brasil’, at Globo, to dedicate himself entirely to the cure of the little Moon.

See the image of the stories: